Penn State's Theo Johnson opts for the Peach Bowl, NFL draft

Dec. 8—Penn State tight end Theo Johnson announced Friday that he will play in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss and declare for the NFL draft.

The 6-6, 264-pound Johnson is second on the team in catches (32), receiving yards (325) and receiving touchdowns (six).

He thanked Nittany Lions coach James Franklin and tight ends coach Ty Howle in his announcement.

"Thank you to Coach Franklin, Coach Howle, the coaches, the players, staff and the fans for making my time at Penn State an unforgettable experience," Johnson wrote. "After a lot of thought and prayer, I will be declaring for the 204 NFL draft. I cannot wait to be with my Penn State football family one last time when we compete at the Peach Bowl."

Johnson is projected to be a third- or fourth-round draft pick. In his career, he has made 75 receptions for 922 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In other Penn State news, defensive coordinator Manny Diaz accepted the head coaching job at Duke Thursday night. He had been reported as the leading candidate.