Penn State's run defense hopes to be disciplined against Michigan this time

Nov. 8—The way that Penn State has been stuffing the run this season, it's sometimes hard to believe what happened 13 months ago in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Michigan ran for a whopping 418 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-17 rout against the Nittany Lions, the third-most rushing yards they've allowed since 1947.

It wound up being a line of demarcation for the Penn State defense, which has been stout against the run ever since that afternoon.

What's changed?

"I'd just say attention to detail," defensive end Adisa Isaac said Wednesday. "Everybody's just trying to do their job, just doing what they've been doing all week. That's kind of the secret to it. We're not trying to do anything fancy."

The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions (5-1 Big Ten, 8-1) hope to contain running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards when they play the second-ranked Wolverines (6-0, 9-0) Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Beaver Stadium.

Last year at Michigan, Corum carried 28 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns and Edwards ran 16 times for 173 yards and two scores.

Since that day, however, Penn State has limited 16 opponents — including Ohio State twice — to 73.4 rushing yards per game and 2.3 per carry. The Lions lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing defense this season, allowing just 60.3 yards per game.

"We have been much more disciplined and consistent in gap responsibility," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "There have been times where we have tried to make plays and get out of our gap, and against good teams the ball will find the open gap.

"The size has helped us as well. We're a little bit bigger across the front, specifically the D-line. Not to the point where it's affected our ability to move."

Only Minnesota (165), Utah (184) and West Virginia (146) have topped 100 rushing yards against Penn State in the last 16 games. The Lions have held eight straight opponents to less than 100 yards.

They've limited the Buckeyes to 177 yards on 67 attempts this year and last year.

"I wouldn't say it was a main theme, but it's obviously something the leaders in each (position) room have been enforcing," Isaac said. "Just do your job and try not to do something extra. As long as everybody has the same mindset, the results are going to speak for themselves.

"It wasn't extremely emphasized, but it's something that's known."

Michigan ironically is running the football less than it did last year. The Wolverines rank 50th nationally in rushing with 167.1 yards per game and 4.6 per carry. Last year, they finished fifth with 238.9 yards per game and 5.6 per carry.

Behind quarterback J.J.McCarthy, they're third in the Big Ten in passing with 257.1 yards per game and first in explosive plays.

"The one thing that stands out about their offense is just the way they throw the ball," Penn State cornerback Kalen King said. "I would say the Michigan team that we face this year is much different. Last year they were very run dependent, run heavy.

"They're the total opposite of that, and I don't think a lot of people realize that."

Michigan is still capable of being very effective running the ball. Corum ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing with 72.1 yards per game and first with 16 touchdowns, all on the ground. Edwards has averaged just 25.8 yards per game and 3.2 per carry.

"Corum has tremendous vision and balance," Franklin said, "and he's patient because the line is able to get a hat on a hat. Once he decides to go, he has the ability to burst through the hole. Even though he's undersized, he's a powerful guy and always falling forward.

"And they got a change of pace back (Edwards) who's made some huge plays in the passing game and is explosive."

Michigan's balance will be a challenge for Penn State to stop.

"They've got a good running back, a great quarterback and good receivers," King said. "They're very well-rounded, and I'm looking forward to this matchup."