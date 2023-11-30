Penn State's Olu Fashanu is voted Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Nov. 29—Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and was the only Nittany Lion on the all-conference first team on offense, it was announced Wednesday.

The 6-6, 317-pound Fashanu burst onto the scene in his first season as a starter last year and was projected to be a first-round draft pick.

After deciding to return, he has helped Penn State rank first in the Big Ten in rushing offense with 186.7 yards per game and second in scoring with 37.2 points per game.

He's the first Penn State player since A.Q. Shipley in 2008 to receive the Offensive Lineman of the Year award. He's a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented next week to the nation's top scholar-athlete.

In his first season at center, Lions senior Hunter Nourzad was voted to the second team by the coaches and media.

Sophomore Kaytron Allen, Penn State's leading rusher with 851 yards, was selected to the coaches second team and the media third team. Allen averages 5.3 yards per carry, has run for six touchdowns and has caught 14 passes for 81 yards and one score.

Gov. Mifflin grad Nick Singleton, Allen's running mate, classmate and roommate, was named to the coaches and media third team.

Singleton, the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, has rushed for 702 yards (4.3 average) and eight touchdowns, has caught 22 passes for 222 yards and one TD and has 1,226 all-purpose yards, fourth in the Big Ten.

Tight end Tyler Warren was voted to the coaches third team. He has caught 29 passes for 295 yards and seven touchdowns.

Seven Penn State offensive players received honorable mention: quarterback Drew Allar, tight end Theo Johnson, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, guards Vega Ioane, JB Nelson and Sal Wormley and tackle Caedan Wallace.

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. was chosen as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year.

Purdue defensive back Dillon Thieneman was selected the Freshman of the Year.

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy was named Quarterback of the Year, Michigan's Blake Corum the Running Back of the Year and Ohio State's Cade Stover the Tight End of the Year.