Penn State's Olu Fashanu, a projected 1st-round pick, declares for the NFL draft

Dec. 22—Penn State All-American offensive tackle Olu Fashanu surprised no one Friday when he declared for the 2024 NFL draft on social media.

The 6-6, 317-pound Fashanu, a potential top-10 pick, became the Nittany Lions' first consensus All-American offensive lineman since Jeff Hartings in 1995. He has not allowed a sack in 382 pass-blocking snaps this season.

He has been projected as a first-round pick like he was after last season. He decided to return to Penn State for this season and received his bachelor's degree last weekend.

"I am forever grateful that I made the decision to come back and compete with my brothers one last time while also graduating," Fashanu wrote on social media. "With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. I look forward to spending time with my teammates and coaches in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl."

Last week at Penn State's Peach Bowl media day, he also was non-committal when he was asked whether he would play against Ole Miss on Dec. 30.

Led by Fashanu, the Lions rank fourth nationally in red zone conversion percentage (95.1), 14th in scoring (37.2), 26th in rushing (186.7) and 10th in time of possession (33:02).

He burst onto the scene in his first season as a starter last year before he missed the final five games with an undisclosed injury.

He's the first Penn State player since A.Q. Shipley in 2008 to receive the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year award. He was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the nation's top scholar-athlete.

Fashanu thanked his family, his coaches, his teammates and Penn State fans in his announcement.

"There aren't enough words to express how impactful the past four years at Penn State have been," he wrote. "This football program, which has become my family, the Smeal College of Business and this entire Penn State community have taught me so much."

Pro Football Focus rates him as the No. 4 player available in the 2024 draft.

A day before Fashanu's announcement, Penn State cornerback Daequan Hardy declared for the draft and said he would play in the Peach Bowl.

The 5-9, 178-pound Hardy was productive as the Lions' fifth defensive back, making two interceptions and breaking up seven passes. He was named to the All-Big Ten third team by the coaches.

He also returned two punts for touchdowns, a school record, against Massachusetts and was voted to the All-Big Ten second team as a return specialist by the coaches and the media.

"After a lot of thought and prayers, I will be foregoing my remaining year of eligibility and declaring for the 2024 NFL draft," Hardy wrote on social media. "I am excited to take the field one last time with my brothers in the Peach Bowl."

Fashanu, Hardy, offensive tackle Caedan Wallace, defensive end Chop Robinson, tight end Theo Johnson and linebacker Curtis Jacobs all have announced their intention to forego their remaining eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Wallace, Johnson and Jacobs said they plan to play in the Peach Bowl. Defensive end Adisa Isaac and defensive tackle Dvon Ellies also said they will play, but they have not revealed their draft plans.

Center Hunter Nourzad and kicker Alex Felkins, who have said they will play against Ole Miss, and cornerback Johnny Dixon, who hasn't disclosed his plans, do not have eligibility left.

Cornerback Kalen King, wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and guard Sal Wormley, who are all draft-eligible players, have not disclosed their plans for the Peach Bowl or the draft.