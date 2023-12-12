Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson are Associated Press All-Americans

Dec. 11—Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and defensive end Chop Robinson were named to The Associated Press All-America football team that was announced Monday.

The 6-6, 317-pound Fashanu was voted to the first team by a panel of 18 voters for the Top 25 poll. He also was named to the first team selected by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and to the second team voted by a panel of Football Writers Association of America members.

He's the first Penn State player to be a first-team All-American since linebacker Micah Parsons in 2019.

The 6-3, 254-pound Robinson was chosen to the AP third team after he announced last week that he was opting out of the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss and declaring for the NFL draft.

In his second season as a starter at left tackle, Fashanu was elected the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and to the All-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media.

He also was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to college football's top scholar-athlete.

Fashanu has not allowed a sack in 646 pass-blocking snaps the last two seasons.

Robinson made a huge impact at Penn State the last two seasons after transferring from Maryland.

He was named to the All-Big Ten first team by the coaches and media last month after he had 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 10 games.

Last year he had 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 12 games.

Team awards: Fashanu and Robinson shared the Penn State team MVP award that was presented Sunday night at the State College Quarterback Club banquet.

Fashanu also received the Dick Maginnis Memorial Award as the team's outstanding offensive lineman. Robinson and Adisa Isaac shared the Reid-Robinson Award as the outstanding defensive linemen. Isaac also received the most valuable defensive player award.

Running backs Nick Singleton, the former Gov. Mifflin star, and Kaytron Allen shared the most valuable offensive player award.

Tight end Theo Johnson received the Iron Lion award for strength and conditioning and shared two other awards. Johnson, offensive tackle Caedan Wallace and linebacker Curtis Jacobs won the Lions Pride Outstanding Senior Award. Johnson, tight end Tyler Warren, linebacker Abdul Carter and safety KJ Winston received the Keystone Award.

Offensive lineman Nick Dawkins received two awards: Lettermen's Club Scholarship (outstanding graduating senior) and Public Service Award.

Other winners: linebacker Dom DeLuca, John Bruno Memorial Award (special teams); center Hunter Nourzad and cornerback Johnny Dixon, Tim Shaw Thrive Award (player who has overcome adversity and who has been an inspiration); Nourzad, Nittany Lion Club Award (senior with highest GPA); Warren and cornerback Daequan Hardy, Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (ultimate teammate); wide receiver Malick Meiga and defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, Ridge Riley Memorial Award (core values award); and offensive lineman Dominic Rulli and cornerback Kolin Dinkins, outstanding walk-on award.

New addition: Offensive tackle Alan Shorter of Division II Shorter (Ga.) committed Monday to Penn State from the transfer portal, the first player to do so since the end of the regular season.

The 6-6, 310-pound Herron has two years of eligibility remaining. He chose the Nittany Lions over Auburn, Central Florida, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina State and Syracuse.

According to his Shorter bio, he's a native of Jamaica who played high school ball at Benjamin Banneker in College Park, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta.