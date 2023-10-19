Penn State's Nick Singleton remains satisfied with methodical offense, winning

Oct. 18—Penn State coach James Franklin and his assistants are "very pleased" with how Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen are running the football.

Despite Singleton's average of 4.1 yards per carry and Allen's 4.8, the Nittany Lions rank 15th nationally and first in the Big Ten with 203.3 rushing yards per game.

Franklin, though, wouldn't mind seeing Singleton and Allen try to make more defenders miss rather than running them over.

Singleton, the former Gov. Mifflin star, said he gains more satisfaction from lowering his shoulder and plowing through a safety.

"(I want to) let them know, 'I'm here all night,' " he said Wednesday. "Let them get scared, so next time they'll think about trying to tackle you. I love that."

Singleton and Allen, both sophomores, will be a main focus of another defense when No. 7 Penn State (3-0 Big Ten, 6-0) plays at No. 3 Ohio State (3-0, 6-0) Saturday at noon (TV-FOX).

The Lions expect the Buckeyes to crowd the line of scrimmage to slow Singleton and Allen like every other Penn State opponent has.

"I think people are playing us a little bit different than they did last year," Franklin said, "based on the safeties and the number of people in the box and how they're fitting the runs.

"They're saying, 'You've got two proven commodities. We're not going to allow these two guys to beat us.' "

Singleton hasn't had a rush longer than 19 yards, but he's coming off his two most productive games of the season. He ran for 79 yards on 15 carries last week against Massachusetts and had a season-high 80 yards and one touchdown at Northwestern.

"Like Coach Seider (running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider) always says, (gaining) 4 or 5 yards is staying on pace," Singleton said. "We're getting first downs and moving the ball down the field.

"We're just trying to mow down all these defenses, so we could throw outside to the tight ends and receivers. As long as we're winning games, that's all that matters to me."

Singleton has rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns through six games compared to 1,061 yards and 12 TDs in 13 games last year as a freshman. Allen, who hasn't had a gain longer than 18 yards, has run for 375 yards and three scores this season compared to 867 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Ohio State has the best defense that the Lions have seen this year, ranking third nationally in points allowed (9.7), seventh in total yards allowed (263.5) and 22nd in rushing yards allowed (109.2).

"They're a good team," Singleton said. "Their defense is really good. Their linebackers play fast. They're really smart. Their D-line makes a lot of noise. The corners and the safeties play the ball really well. It's a good test for us, but we're ready."

In a 44-31 loss to the Buckeyes last year at Beaver Stadium, Penn State had just one run 20 yards or longer. That was Allen's 27-yard burst in the fourth quarter after Ohio State had taken a 30-21 lead. He finished with 76 yards on 12 carries, and Singleton had 45 yards on 14 attempts.

The Lions have grinded it out on offense this season, leading the Big Ten with 44.3 points per game and ranking second with 426.7 total yards. They also lead the conference and rank second nationally in time of possession.

If that form holds true, they can keep the ball away from Ohio State's weapons on offense.

"You have to understand and figure out what the identity of your team is and embrace that identity," Franklin said, "no matter what the outside world is saying. You have to be comfortable in your own skin and own who you are and how you have to play.

"One of the big mistakes you can make is to try to be something that you haven't been in the previous six weeks."

Singleton had 12 runs of at least 20 yards last year, including seven of at least 40 yards. If he's grown impatient, he's not showing it.

"I feel like I'm patient," he said. "Coach Seider always tells me, Kaytron, Trey (Potts) and the whole running back room that long runs are coming and to be patient. Getting those 4 or 5 yards is getting first downs and moving the ball down the field.

"As long as we're winning, I'm good."