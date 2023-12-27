Penn State's Nick Singleton looks to repeat success against SEC opponent

Dec. 26—The last time Penn State played a Southeastern Conference opponent and the last time the Nittany Lions played in a bowl game, Nick Singleton put on dazzling performances.

He shredded Auburn for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-12 rout. He electrified a sellout crowd at the Rose Bowl with an 87-yard TD burst, 120 yards overall and two scores in a 35-21 win over Utah.

Those two games, perhaps more than any others in his sensational freshman season, raised the expectations for Singleton this year.

Those epic moments, however, didn't come in Penn State's regular season. As a result, many Lions fans have asked, "What's wrong with Nick Singleton?"

Perhaps nothing.

"The long runs didn't show and the stats didn't show," Singleton said, "but I feel like I did big catching the ball out of the backfield, blocking, being more patient and letting holes develop."

The former Gov. Mifflin star has rushed for 702 yards and eight touchdowns and has caught 22 passes for 222 yards and one score for No. 10 Penn State (10-2), which is preparing to face No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2) in the Peach Bowl Saturday at noon (TV-ESPN) in Atlanta.

Including his 302 yards on kickoff returns, he ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 1,266 all-purpose yards. He and backfield mate Kaytron Allen are the two best offensive weapons the Lions have.

"Our job as coaches is to keep them as the focal points of our offense going forward," said running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider. "To me, it's a luxury to have two kids who are super talented. I don't take for granted how talented these kids are and being able to coach them.

"I may never have two this good at the same time ever again. It's not just the talent. It's how they've grown and how unselfish they are."

Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle have simplified the offense since they took over as co-coordinators after head coach James Franklin fired Mike Yurcich as offensive coordinator last month.

Seider and Howle made sure the football got in the hands of Singleton and Allen in victories over Rutgers and Michigan State.

In those two games, Allen carried 26 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 17 yards and one score. Singleton ran 29 times for 179 yards and one TD and made two catches for 68 yards.

The two combined for 340 yards from scrimmage in a 42-0 blowout of Michigan State.

"Whenever (or wherever) I get the ball, it doesn't matter," Singleton said. "I just want to help my team win. If you put your good players in space and give them the ball, let them run. It showed against Michigan State."

Singleton's explosive runs, however, have decreased from last year when he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He had 12 runs last year of at least 20 yards, including seven that were at least 40 yards. This year he has four rushes of at least 20 yards, none longer than 24.

"You saw all year how people defended us from what we did last year," he said. "Everybody's trying to stop the run. That's their main priority. We broke a few runs against Michigan State. We could have done that in other games. We did a good job in that game. We just want to build on that momentum."

It hasn't just been opponents crowding the line of scrimmage to stop Singleton and Allen. Penn State's passing game hasn't made enough chunk plays to force defenses to back off the line out of respect. Last year, the Lions had 49 pass plays of at least 20 yards; this year they have only 25.

Even with the lack of explosive runs, Penn State ranks first in the Big Ten in rushing with 186.7 yards per game, 5 yards better than last year's average.

"All we hear is that they don't have a lot of long runs or that they're not explosive," Seider said. "But if you look at first down, these guys are making our offense more efficient."

Singleton and Allen, who leads the Lions with 851 rushing yards, have one more opportunity to show off their talent again against an SEC opponent and in a bowl game. Ole Miss ranks 67th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 151.9 yards per game.

Both players are excited about the arrival of new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas, where the Jayhawks rank eighth nationally in rushing offense.

"Andy's been really good," Singleton said. "You can tell he has a lot of energy. We saw what he did at Kansas. Things are looking good. I'm happy. The whole offense is happy. We just can't wait to get to work.

"He's going to give the best players the ball in space. That kind of motivated me. It got me hyped for next year, but we still have Ole Miss to play."