Penn State's memories of 2021 controversy at Iowa can't be erased by Kirk Ferentz [opinion]

Sep. 20—Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz tried his best this week to keep the Hawkeyes' 2021 home game against Penn State in the past.

He tried to whitewash history several days before traveling to State College for the Nittany Lions' annual White Out Game Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

"Not really," Ferentz replied Tuesday when asked if he was expecting "extra juice" from Penn State. "I don't know how many of their players were here in '21. I don't know how many of our guys were here either. And then probably, like me, not many of them remember much about it other than it was a tough game."

Oh, the Lions and their fans remember the 23-20 loss very well and what transpired during and after the game.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, quarterback Sean Clifford and three other Penn State players left the game with injuries and did not return. Mustipher suffered a season-ending torn ACL and Clifford an upper-body injury that rendered him immobile the following week in a nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

The injuries themselves weren't the issue; it was the reaction of Iowa fans at Kinnick Stadium. They booed loudly when Penn State players were injured and had to be helped off the field. And they weren't the only ones. A Hawkeyes staff member was seen on video reacting in animated fashion on the sideline to those injuries.

Afterwards, Ferentz was far from empathetic.

"I thought they (Iowa fans) smelled a rat, I guess," he said then. "So they responded the way they responded. ... Our fans aren't stupid. They're watching. They know what's going on.

"I've been here 23 years. I think that's only the second time we have seen that kind of stuff going on."

That accusation incensed Penn State coach James Franklin, who responded a few days later after practice while reading from handwritten notes.

"How does that strategy make sense against a huddle team?" Franklin said back then in an unsolicited five-minute response. "People use this strategy to slow people down (who run) spread offense, tempo offenses. They (Iowa) huddle, so that strategy didn't make sense in this situation.

"In our six years of playing them, has that ever shown up? Has anybody seen that? In my eight years as a coach at Penn State, has that shown up? In my 12 years as a head coach, has that shown up? It has not shown up."

Franklin was not asked about the 2021 game during his weekly press conference Tuesday and did not address it. He most likely would have said that the Lions are focused on "being 1-0 this week."

Several Penn State players were asked last week about the 2021 loss to Illinois and said it would not affect how they played against the Illini.

"Not at all," standout left tackle Olu Fashanu said. "That game is in the past. We're not really focused on what happened in 2021. We're focused on the game this weekend."

Fashanu and others would have given similar answers this week. Taking that stance publicly is one thing, but the emotions running inside Lasch Building this week might be very different. The 14 current Penn State players who saw action that afternoon in Iowa City surely remember the booing when Mustipher, Clifford and others went down.

It's a guarantee they haven't forgotten the reaction and the comments that followed. Lions fans definitely haven't forgotten; they've been waiting for Iowa for two years.

"Once you play the game, it's usually pretty much like the rest," Ferentz said this week. "You move on to the next season or next game. I don't think it's a big-game deal there."

He couldn't be more mistaken.