Penn State's Manny Diaz is snubbed by Broyles Award voters

Nov. 27—Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, whose group ranks first in the nation in total defense, was not among the five finalists announced Monday for the Broyles Award.

The award is presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach and named after the longtime Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles.

The five finalists were Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

No Penn State coach has ever won the award since it was first handed out in 1996.

Under Diaz, who was one of 12 semifinalists, the Nittany Lions (10-2) rank first in the nation in total defense and sacks, second in rushing defense, passing defense and tackles for loss and third in scoring defense.

Penn State shut out Iowa 31-0, Massachusetts 63-0 and Michigan State 42-0.

Under Parker, Iowa (10-2) is fourth in scoring defense, seventh in total defense, ninth in passing defense, 16th in rushing defense, 79th in tackles for loss and 90th in sacks.

Under Bobo, Georgia (12-0) ranks sixth in total offense, 30th in rushing offense, eighth in passing offense and eighth in scoring.

Under Denbrock, LSU (9-3) is first in total offense and scoring offense, fourth in passing offense and sixth in rushing offense.

Under Moore, Michigan (12-0) ranks 13th in scoring offense, 52nd in rushing offense, 57th in total offense and 63rd in passing offense. As acting coach, Moore guided the Wolverines to wins over Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State.

Under Stein, Oregon (11-1) is first in passing offense, second in scoring offense and total offense and 23rd in rushing offense.