Penn State's Manny Diaz reportedly set to become Duke head coach [updated]

Dec. 7—Manny Diaz, who enjoyed tremendous success in two seasons as Penn State defensive coordinator, struck a deal to become the next head football coach at Duke, it was reported by Yahoo and ESPN Thursday night.

Under Diaz's guidance, the Nittany Lions have ranked fifth and first in yards per play allowed the last two seasons. They've allowed just 3.91 yards this season, the lowest by a Football Bowl Subdivision team since Florida State in 2012.

"Manny has done a really good job of teaching football and of setting the standards of how we practice," Penn State coach James Franklin said last month. "He has just really, really taken the defense to a different level from a consistency standpoint.

"Manny has done a phenomenal job. It's been earned and appreciated across the board."

Diaz will replace Mike Elko, who left the Blue Devils to become head coach at Texas A&M. He will return to the Atlantic Coast Conference, where he had a 21-15 record in three seasons (2019-21) as head coach at Miami (Fla.).

Diaz also has been defensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Mississippi State, Texas and Louisiana Tech. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida State, his alma mater, in 1998 and went on to work as a GA, linebacker coach, secondary coach and special teams coordinator in six seasons at North Carolina State.

Penn State ranks first this season in the FBS in total defense (223.2 yards per game) and sacks, second in rushing defense and tackles for loss, third in scoring defense (11.4) and passing defense and eighth in pass defense efficiency.

The Lions have held 17 consecutive opponents to 24 points or less, including 13 to 20 points or less and four shutouts. They held Michigan to a season low in points and Ohio State to its second-fewest points this season.

Defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac and linebacker Abdul Carter were named last week to the All-Big Ten first team.

"He's had a big impact on my career," Robinson said last month. "He's the same guy every day. He pushes us to be the best. He pushes me to be the best. He keeps telling me everything I need to do to be great. It's good for me to have somebody like that."