Penn State's Liam Clifford is trying to make a name for himself

Sep. 12—Liam Clifford adores his older brother, Sean, the former Penn State quarterback who's a rookie with the Green Bay Packers.

He learned much from him while they grew up together, but one thing was above everything else.

"There's obviously a lot," said Liam Clifford, a sophomore wide receiver for the Nittany Lions. "We both pushed each other a ton ever since we were little, playing in the backyard and playing basketball in the driveway.

"So really, I would say work ethic is something he taught me."

With the drive he learned from his brother, Liam has earned the job as Penn State's slot receiver. He made the first start of his career last week in a 63-7 win over Delaware, even though he was also announced as the starter before the opener against West Virginia.

"It was surreal," Clifford said. "It's just something I've always dreamed of and then watching Penn State when Sean was here and since I've been here. I've just wanted to be one of those guys whose name goes up on the board.

"It was super cool. I'm excited to keep rolling."

He has made four receptions for 27 yards this season after catching eight passes for 89 yards last season. He's still looking for the first touchdown of his career.

"My main focus is just getting better every single day and every single week," Clifford said. "Whether I went out and had 300 yards receiving or zero yards receiving, I'd still prepare the same way every single week."

Liam Clifford has often been introduced as the little brother of Sean, who's Penn State's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

"I guess I get a little tired of it here and there," he said. "But it's just more motivation to make a name for myself."

Williams update: Penn State freshman offensive tackle J'ven Williams saw his first playing time against Delaware, entering the game in the third quarter with classmate Anthony Donkoh at guard.

Williams, a former Wyomissing star, made a couple nice blocks to spring running back Trey Potts for significant gains. Penn State coach James Franklin was asked about him Tuesday.

"J'ven is a guy that's super talented and comes from an unbelievable high school program," Franklin said, "but he lacks some experience in pass pro (protection). That's an area he's making tremendous strides in and improving."

Williams was a five-star prospect and the highest-rated recruit in the Nittany Lions' 2023 class.

More updates on freshmen: Safety King Mack and defensive end Jameial Lyons are two more of the 12 true freshmen who have played so far for Penn State.

Mack had two tackles and a quarterback hurry last week against Delaware.

"King was a guy we identified early on," Franklin said, "based on his testing numbers, his strength numbers, his ability to pick up the defense and his ability to make plays.

"He's fast, aggressive and violent. The ball likes him."

Lyons had a sack and a quarterback hurry against the Blue Hens.

"He's obviously shown in practice and games that he belongs," Franklin said. "Now it's him continuing to learn the package and understand the defense inside and out."

Players of the game: Quarterback Drew Allar was named offensive player of the Delaware game by the Penn State coaches after he passed for 204 yards and one touchdown and ran for another.

Linebacker Dominic DeLuca received defensive honors after he returned an interception 26 yards for his first career score.

Alex Felkins, who made 8-of-8 extra points, was named the special teams player of the game.