Penn State's Kobe King is excited to play Michigan State in his hometown

Nov. 23—Kobe King returns home to Detroit to play in front of relatives and friends and to gain redemption for two youth football games that he lost at Ford Field.

"I'm gonna be excited, elated," he said. "This game means a lot just to close out the regular season at Ford Field. I want to get the win since I've never won there. It'll be great at home with my family and friends and a lot of people supporting me."

No. 11 Penn State can post its fifth 10-win season in eight years and all but clinch a New Year's Six bowl berth by beating Michigan State Friday night at 7:30 (TV-NBC) at the home of the Detroit Lions.

"We're gonna win and finish the (regular) season right," King said, "so I can leave that field victorious with my team."

King and his twin brother, Kalen, a standout cornerback for the Nittany Lions (6-2 Big Ten, 9-2), were high school standouts at Cass Tech, less than a mile from where they'll be playing the Spartans (2-6, 4-7).

Kalen King, who was a higher-rated prospect than his brother, is in his second season as a starter and is regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the country.

Kobe King was redshirted as a freshman in 2021 and alternated at middle linebacker last season with Tyler Elsdon but didn't start. He won the job during preseason camp this year and leads Penn State with 49 tackles, including five in the backfield.

He calls the signals for a defense that ranks second nationally in total yards allowed and fourth in points allowed.

"Kobe King is an underrated player for us," said safety Jaylen Reed, another Detroit native. "He's an underappreciated player. He does a lot for us, and he needs to be appreciated more. He needs to be recognized nationally, too. He's a top linebacker in the country.

"I see it every day. I see it in him. I see the passion he has for the football game and how much he wants to win."

Reed, who played high school ball at Martin Luther King Jr., also a short distance from Ford Field, has had an outstanding season as a first-time starter, too. He and KJ Winston have been a formidable duo in the back of the defense.

Reed also has played two games at Ford Field, one at the youth level and another in a high school state championship game that his team won in 2018.

"I have a lot of fans I grew up with back in my neighborhood who finally are getting an opportunity to come see me play a football game in college," he said. "That will be a great experience. I just want to show them I'm still out here doing my thing in college, still having success and still winning."

Reed and the King brothers are the only Michigan players on the Penn State roster. All three were recruited by former assistant coach Tim Banks, who's now at Tennessee.

The King brothers will play against four Michigan State players who graduated from Cass Tech. It could be the final Penn State game for Kalen, who has been projected to be a first-round pick next year and who could opt out of the bowl game if he declares for the NFL draft.

Kobe can be a key piece for the Lions next season with his experience and his leadership.

"Off the field, I'm a guy who bonds with a lot of guys and builds relationships with a lot of guys," King said. "I have a bigger voice among my teammates in our locker room. I would say my voice is definitely a lot bigger on and off the field. People respect me.

"Without having the title of captain, I took it upon myself to create that role of being an older guy who listens to younger guys."

Defensive end Chop Robinson, another player who might be playing his final Penn State game Friday night before entering the draft, said he owes a lot to the King brothers for his success.

"They're doing everything well, especially Kobe," Robinson said. "He's way more confident and comfortable. Whenever the D-line makes mistakes, he always makes it up for us. When you have someone like Kalen who can cover for a long time it helps me get to the quarterback.

"Without Kalen and Kobe I wouldn't be the player I am today."

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 30, Michigan State 7

The Nittany Lions are favored by three touchdowns to pick up their 10th win and all but lock up a New Year's Six bowl berth. If their defense is sharp, they can dominate the Spartans, who have one of the worst offenses in the country. Detroit natives Kobe King, Kalen King and Jaylen Reed want to put on a show for the hometown crowd.