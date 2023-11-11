Penn State's Kalen King seeks to beat Michigan, his favorite team as a child

Nov. 10—Charles Woodson starred for Michigan and won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, about five years before Kalen King was born.

Yet the Detroit-born King was and is a fan of Woodson because he watched many of his college highlights and many of his NFL games while growing up.

King gets a third chance to beat Woodson's alma mater when No. 9 Penn State (5-1 Big Ten, 8-1) takes on No. 2 Michigan (6-0, 9-0) Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Beaver Stadium.

"He's the reason I wore No. 2 my whole life," King said last year at the Rose Bowl. "Unfortunately I don't wear it here, but he is a big part of why I even started playing football and corner."

King and his twin brother, Kobe, are prime reasons why the Nittany Lions rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total and rushing defense, pass defense efficiency, sacks and tackles for loss.

"Kalen always has had the personality where he thought he was the best," Kobe said. " 'This guy right in front of me is not better than me.' Just the chip on his shoulder and the urgency he plays with on the field is probably his best trait. His confidence is at 100. He's always been a competitor."

Last year, Kalen ranked among the national leaders in pass breakups with 18 and had three interceptions, including one in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

This year, few opponents have tested him, which explains why he has just two pass breakups. But Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 11 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown in a 20-12 win over Penn State last month. King didn't cover Harrison all afternoon, but he allowed several catches.

"As everyone knows, Ohio State was probably one of the worst games I had in my career," King said. "But just looking back on that, I'm grateful that I had an opportunity to go against a team like Ohio State. Those guys always produce very great talents at receiver."

Michigan could be without head coach Jim Harbaugh Saturday. He was suspended by the Big Ten on Friday from coaching the Wolverines' final three regular season games due to allegations of sign stealing by the program. The school has said it intends seek a court order allowing Harbaugh to coach against Penn State.

King and the other Penn State defensive backs will face the best quarterback they've seen in Michigan's J.J. McCarthy and an offense that ranks among the national leaders in explosive plays.

McCarthy has completed 75.7% of his attempts for 2,134 yards and 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. Roman Wilson has caught 36 passes for 589 yards and 10 TDs, one off the national lead, and Cornelius Johnson has made 24 receptions for 422 yards and one score.

"Roman and Cornelius are two guys who are very bought into the system," King said. "They trust the guys around them, and it shows. Roman's playing very well right now. I've seen both of them for the past couple years. So I have very good respect for those two."

The Lions, however, have not defended the pass well the last three games, allowing Ohio State, Indiana and Maryland to throw for 838 yards and six touchdowns.

"I feel like our secondary has played really well," King contended. "We've got a lot of guys who stepped up this year, who have made a lot of plays for us."

King would like nothing better than to shut down McCarthy and Michigan's passing game and beat the team he rooted for as a youngster.

He and Kobe, Penn State's starting middle linebacker, were standouts at Cass Tech in Detroit. They considered going to separate colleges but both wound up choosing the Lions over Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

"It's a blessing," Kobe King said, "and it feels special to play with him and rock out."

This is the King brothers' last chance to beat Michigan since the Wolverines don't play Penn State again until 2026. Kalen King, who's rated highly by the NFL, might turn pro after this season.

"He's an awesome young man," Penn State coach James Franklin said about Kalen. "It really helped that he came from a great high school program. It really helped that he was raised extremely well by his mom and dad. He and Terry (Lions cornerbacks coach Terry Smith) have developed a really strong relationship.

"He's always had a lot of belief in himself. He's always been super competitive. I'm proud of him. I'm very proud of him."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Michigan 24, Penn State 20

Expect this to be a physical battle between two of the best defenses in the country. The Wolverines' J.J. McCarthy has the edge at quarterback over the Nittany Lions' Drew Allar. It likely will be decided in the fourth quarter. Penn State needs to finally show it can win a Big Ten game against a top 10 opponent, so Michigan's the pick.