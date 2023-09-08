Penn State's J'ven Williams receives encouragement from offensive line coach

Sep. 7—Penn State freshman offensive tackle J'ven Williams, the former Wyomissing star, received encouraging words from his position coach and perhaps the most talented offensive tackle in the country.

The 6-5, 313-pound Williams is expected to see his first playing time Saturday against Delaware at noon (TV-Peacock) at Beaver Stadium.

"J'ven is growing," Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said Thursday. "He's still trying to find who he is and working on his technique and his fundamentals and details. But he's growing and getting better every single day, which is great to see."

Williams was considered a five-star prospect and one of the top-rated players in the country in his class after he helped Wyomissing reach the 2021 PIAA Class 3A championship game and the state semifinals last season.

He's playing behind starters Olu Fashanu, a preseason All-American, and Caedan Wallace, and sophomore Drew Shelton, the former Downingtown West standout, at tackle.

"I thought J'ven had a great camp," Fashanu said last week. "He was able to have the opportunity to get a lot of reps. I think that's really important for a freshman, for his development, just getting those reps against other college football players with him being less than a year removed from high school.

"I'm extremely excited for him."

Williams and three other offensive linemen in his class — Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh and Chimdy Onoh — did not play last week in a 38-15 win over West Virginia. They're expected to make their college debuts Saturday against Delaware.

"Everyone has a different career path," Trautwein said. "Will J'ven be like Drew Shelton and start as a freshman? I don't know that. But I know that I'm gonna get him ready for that and he wants to be ready for that. He has a great mindset to do that.

"He will be ready when his number's called."