Penn State's Juwan Johnson makes incredible Odell Beckham Jr.-like catch

Penn State wideout Juwan Johnson made a tremendous one-handed catch vs. Ohio State.

It’s often hyperbole to compare any catch to the one Odell Beckham Jr. made against the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago.

The catch made by Penn State’s Juwan Johnson in the first quarter against Ohio State is worthy of the comparison.

PSU quarterback Trace McSorley looked for the 6-foot-4 Johnson deep down the left sideline and he somehow brought it in with only his right hand while falling to the turf.

(via ABC)

Here are a few more angles. What a tremendous play.

(via ABC)

(via ABC)

Johnson’s catch set up a field goal to give Penn State a 3-0 lead in front of a raucous Beaver Stadium crowd.

