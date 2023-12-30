Penn State's Johnny Dixon opts out of Peach Bowl, according to James Franklin

Dec. 29—ATLANTA — Penn State football coach James Franklin confirmed Friday that cornerback Johnny Dixon will not play against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl Saturday at noon (TV-ESPN).

Dixon, who's in his final season of eligibility, has not been with the Nittany Lions all week in Atlanta.

A transfer from South Carolina in 2021, Dixon was voted to the All-Big Ten third team this season after he made 26 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, and one interception. He also broke up three passes and forced one fumble.

Dixon and All-Big Ten first-team defensive end Chop Robinson, who's a projected first-round draft pick, are the only Penn State regulars who have opted out of the bowl game.

Comparatively, Atlantic Coast Conference champion Florida State has at least 20 opt outs for the Orange Bowl against Georgia.

"I'm not saying this because he's here," Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said Friday, "but I think Penn State and Coach Franklin have really been a model of how to do this as far as guys not going in the (transfer) portal and guys not opting out of games.

"They've done a phenomenal job of it over the years. That's rare nowadays."

Coaches say no: Both Franklin and Kiffin decided they did not want to use iPad technology on the sideline or in-helmet communication during the Peach Bowl.

The NCAA allowed participating teams in bowl games to decide whether they wanted to use the technology.

"Both teams had to agree to use the technology," Franklin said. "We've decided not to do it. But that was an option."

"We're used to the system how it's been," Kiffin said. "I don't necessarily think with the style that we play that it would be as beneficial to us as maybe it would be to some other people."

Freshman stands out: Penn State freshman defensive end Jameial Lyons stood out in practices this week, according to several of his teammates.

Lyons, who played high school ball at Roman Catholic in Philadelphia, played in seven games in the regular season and made five tackles, including a sack.

"He was out there getting a strip sack," defensive end Adisa Isaac said. "Then he dropped into (pass) coverage. He was cleaning up just all over the field in different ways. He wasn't just going after the quarterback. He was coming downhill from coverage, which is weird.

"That's the kind of flashes you want to see in a D-end. His potential is the ceiling."

Raving about Winston: Penn State senior defensive tackle Dvon Ellies has known sophomore safety KJ Winston for more than a decade since they were children in Maryland.

Ellies said he's watched Winston emerge as a Lions starter with pride.

"I've known him since he was 7 or 8 years old," Ellies said. "He played on my little brother's football team. I've just watched him grow tremendously and you see it now. He's a special talent. Now he's showcasing it.

"His speed, his knowledge of the game and his dedication to the game day in and day out is unlike any other."

Tough choice: Franklin was asked at Friday's press conference to name Wawa or Sheetz as his favorite Pennsylvania convenience store.

"You're putting me in a tough spot," Franklin said. "I grew up just outside Philadelphia (in Langhorne), so I'm a Wawa guy. But now I live in central Pennsylvania, and it's Sheetz. Lane (Kiffin) is looking at me like I'm crazy.

"I think I've got to stay with Wawa. I've got to stay with my roots. But I've really learned to appreciate Sheetz being in central Pennsylvania. I'm willing to negotiate if Sheetz or Wawa would like to work with our players with some NIL opportunities."