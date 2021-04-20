Jayson Oweh Highlights: Penn State DE is lethal | 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Reuters Videos

LOCATION: LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN,GERMANYThis old chicken coop has been transformedinto a training ground for a German wrestlerFrank Staebler is determined to win a medal at the OlympicsHe renovated the former hen house after his club was forced to close NAME: FRANK STAEBLER, WRESTLER"This is the old henhouse where my grandpa cared for his chickens. Just imagine over here were the boxes for breeding. And if you listen very closely, and sometimes when I'm really down and exhausted I can hear them cackle." Staebler is a three-times wrestling world championHe last won Gold in 2018 in BudapestHe exercises up to 10 times per week