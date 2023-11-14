Penn State's James Franklin sounds confident that Drew Allar will stay

Nov. 13—Drew Allar's relationship with Mike Yurcich goes back to when he was a high school junior at Medina High School in Ohio.

Yurcich, who was then the offensive coordinator at Texas, was the first assistant from a Power Five school to recruit Allar.

So when Penn State football coach James Franklin fired Yurcich as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Sunday, the obvious question was: Will Allar stay with the Nittany Lions?

"I had really good conversations with them (Allar and backup Beau Pribula)," Franklin said Monday. "I had really good conversations with their families. I feel good about that."

Allar, a former five-star prospect, has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,965 yards and 21 touchdowns with one interception in his first season as the starter. But in Penn State's two losses to Ohio State and Michigan, he went 28-for-64 for 261 yards and two TDs, including 10-for-22 for a season-low 70 yards against the Wolverines.

Pribula has completed 7-of-17 passes for 81 yards and two scores and has rushed for 240 yards and four TDs.

Graduate assistant coach Danny O'Brien, who played quarterback at Maryland when Franklin was the offensive coordinator there, will lead the position group for the rest of the season.

"I'm going to make sure that I'm in every single one of the quarterback meetings with Danny," Franklin said. "It allows us to get somebody else on the headsets as well in terms of bumping somebody up into that full-time role. We'll probably make that decision today."

Running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howle, who both have had the title of co-offensive coordinator, will share play-calling duties the rest of the season.

Seider, a former quarterback at West Virginia and Florida A&M, has been on the Penn State staff since 2018. Howle, a former Penn State offensive lineman, is in his fourth season on the staff.

Seider will remain on the Penn State sideline during games and Howle in the coaches booth in the press box.

"They're doing a really good job," Franklin said. "I've been pleased. I think we're a little more collaborative right now than what we've been here recently. It's been good."

Franklin plans to hire the Lions' next offensive coordinator sometime after the regular season finale against Michigan State Nov. 25 at Ford Field in Detroit and before their bowl game.

Akron head coach Joe Moorhead, who was Penn State's offensive coordinator in 2016-17 before he left to become head coach at Mississippi State, could be on Franklin's short list. Brad Maendler, Allar's personal passing coach, also works with Moorhead's son, Donovan.

"I hope it's sooner than later," Franklin said. "I already have a list. It's breaking that down, running all the numbers. It's seeing if people are interested and then trying to find a way to get that turned over as soon as we possibly can.

"In a perfect world, you'd like, if you could, to hire him and have him here for the bowl game."

Franklin was asked what qualities he'd like the next offensive coordinator to have. He first said he'd like him to be a good fit with the quarterbacks.

"I'm looking for somebody that's going to put us in the best position to play our best football," he said, "when it's needed most against the best competition."