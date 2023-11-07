Penn State's James Franklin says he's not focused on alleged Michigan sign stealing

Nov. 6—Penn State football coach James Franklin gave a measured response to a question Monday about the status of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh amid media reports alleging illegal sign stealing.

The ninth-ranked Nittany Lions (5-1 Big Ten, 8-1) face the No. 2 Wolverines (6-0, 9-0) Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Beaver Stadium.

"I'm focused on all the stuff I see on film," Franklin said after being asked if he's monitoring the reports. "That's what we're focused on, all the stuff we see on film, their players, their scheme. When I say film, I mean the coaches copy of the stuff that's going on between the sidelines. That's what we're focused on."

Michigan staff member Connor Stalions resigned last week after allegations surfaced last month that he was at the center of an organized sign-stealing operation conducted by the Wolverines.

The Big Ten and the NCAA are investigating the matter, which has prompted speculation about if and when punishment might be levied against Michigan for violating the conference's sportsmanship policy.

Harbaugh, who's in his ninth season at Michigan, has denied that he had any knowledge of Stalions' activities.

"Nobody wants criticism," Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly press conference. "That's why I work so hard to do everything right, both on and off the field."

The Big Ten is not expected to take any action against Michigan or Harbaugh for at least the next 48 hours, according to ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel.

Michigan president Santa Ono sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti before their meeting last Friday. According to the Detroit Free Press, Ono urged the conference to maintain due process in the investigation and not to rush to punish Michigan.

According to reports, the Big Ten contacted past and future Michigan opponents to let them know that their signs might have been compromised.

Big Ten coaches expressed frustration and demanded action in a video call with Petitti last week, according to Thamel. Purdue coach Ryan Walters went public with his criticism last week before the Boilermakers lost to Michigan 41-13.

"What's crazy is that they aren't allegations," Walters said. "It happened. There's video evidence. There's ticket purchases and sales that you can track back. We know for a fact they were at a number of our games."

Stalions paid a person to film games involving Penn State, according to ESPN. A person who identified himself as a Division III football coach told ESPN he attended multiple games involving Michigan's opponents, including the Nittany Lions' win over Massachusetts last month.

Michigan suspended Stalions after details emerged regarding his alleged plan to scout opponents in person and film their signals, which is against NCAA rules.

According to ESPN, Stalions also bought tickets for Penn State's Oct. 21 game at Ohio State, but he didn't attend it. The person also told ESPN that Stalions "provided him a ticket" to Penn State's home game the next week against Indiana before the investigation became public.

Franklin was asked about the sign-stealing allegations several days before Penn State's 33-24 win over Indiana.

"We made some changes after the (Oct. 7) bye week," he said two weeks ago, "in how we operate on offense and defense. I probably won't get into what's going on at that other school (Michigan), but I think we're always aware of how we signal. Are we disguising it?

"What happens is that you feel like you call a very unpredictable call in a certain situation and they're in the perfect defense for it. ... If it happens once, that's one thing. But if it happens over and over, then you're aware of it."

Franklin was asked Monday whether he and his staff have spent more time on preventing sign stealing this year and this week because of the allegations against Michigan.

"I've already covered this in terms of what we do and how we communicate to our players and to our team during games," he said. "I'm gonna leave it at that because less is more."