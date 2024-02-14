Penn State's James Franklin hopes Big Ten-SEC group can fix college football [opinion]

Feb. 13—Nick Saban's decision to leave college football a month ago after guiding Alabama to six national championships was stunning.

And last week, Chip Kelly's resignation as UCLA head coach to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State and take a hefty pay cut was shocking.

Not necessarily to Penn State coach James Franklin, who has been complaining for most of the last year that college football has no guardrails when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal.

"My biggest concern is you're having people leave college football who would have never left college football," Franklin said Tuesday, "because it's gotten further and further away from what they signed up for."

Kelly, once the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, has been one of the louder voices complaining about today's college football model. It was no secret that he was looking to leave UCLA and return to the NFL, even as a coordinator.

He wound up replacing former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien, who spent a few weeks on the Ohio State staff before becoming Boston College head coach. Kelly rejoined Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who he formerly coached at New Hampshire.

With UCLA joining the Big Ten later this year, Kelly knew the Bruins were not in position to compete with the conference's top-tier teams from an NIL standpoint.

"I worried about five years ago when the money kept going up, that college football started to attract people into the industry for the wrong reasons," Franklin said. "Maybe I'm old school, but I still truly believe that if you're coaching college football you should be coaching it because you care about the kids and their total development academically, athletically, socially and spiritually.

"Because of the changes, I think people were getting into college football for things that didn't align with that. We've been on a slippery slope for a while."

Franklin suggested in December that conference commissioners needed to get more involved in addressing the sport's most pressing issues.

Earlier this month, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti and Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey announced they were forming a joint advisory group of presidents, chancellors and athletic directors from their conferences to discuss those issues.

It was welcome news to Franklin and many coaches around the country.

"You can make the argument that the commissioners are the only people who could really get this thing fixed right now," Franklin said. "I love the fact that the Big Ten and the SEC have stepped up to have a leadership role, a significant leadership role, in this and are using their voices.

"As we all know, we have some tremendous challenges right now in college athletics as a whole, but specifically college football. To see the Big Ten and the SEC step up, I think, really right now is the only solution. I feel good about it."

They are the two wealthiest conferences in the country. With UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten and Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, the two conferences will have 34 schools in 27 states in the fall.

Petitti and Sankey said they have no plans to break away from the NCAA. They want to have a larger say in potential changes that are made to improve big-time athletics.

"The reality is the college football and the college athletics that we've all known, that's not coming back," Franklin said. "You're going to have to embrace the current model, but that doesn't mean we can't make it better and that we can't get back to something that I think is in the student-athletes' best interests long term."

He would like to see the transfer rule amended to limit athletes from changing schools more than twice during their college years.

"When coaches went too far and were limiting where players could transfer, they were abusing that," Franklin said. "We went from one extreme to the other. You can't tell me that it's good for student-athletes to transfer three, four times.

"Every time you transfer the likelihood of graduating goes down. I don't think that's in anybody's best interests."

Big-time college football has become a version of the wild, wild West because of what amounts to unregulated free agency. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in December that the system is broken.

Maybe Petitti and Sankey can help fix it.

"There are going to have to be some tough decisions made by people who are in a position of power to get those things done," Franklin said. "If not, you're going to continue to see coaches leaving college football.

"I love that the Big Ten and the SEC have taken leadership roles and hopefully can do what's best for everybody because we need that right now."