Penn State's James Franklin has great admiration for Minutemen's Don Brown

Oct. 13—James Franklin spent the 2009-10 seasons on the same Maryland coaching staff with Don Brown and said he learned a lot.

Brown, who was then the Terrapins' defensive coordinator, practiced against the offense, then coordinated by Franklin.

"A big part of how we do things," Franklin said, "is based on some of the challenges that he presented as a defensive coordinator when I was a young offensive coordinator."

Franklin and Brown square off for the first time as head coaches when sixth-ranked Penn State (5-0) takes on prohibitive underdog Massachusetts (1-5) Saturday at 3:30 (TV-BTN) at Beaver Stadium.

Since they left Maryland, they've been on opposite sidelines five times, in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl when Brown was defensive coordinator at Boston College and in the regular season each year from 2016-19 when Brown was coordinator at Michigan.

Franklin's teams are 3-2 in those meetings, but the Minutemen aren't close to what the Eagles or the Wolverines had on defense. They're 129th (next-to-last) in the country in points allowed (39.4) and pass efficiency defense, third-to-last in rushing yards allowed (220.1) and 123rd in total defense (452.1), including a whopping 7.5 yards per play.

"In terms of getting his guys to buy into his system, play extremely hard and have a lot of confidence, he does a phenomenal job," Franklin said about Brown. "(He's) as good as I've been around with that.

"There will be some challenging looks that we'll get."

The Nittany Lions rank first in the Big Ten in scoring (40.6), second in total yards, third in rushing and sixth in passing. They have yet to commit a turnover on offense behind sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who is in his first season as the starter.

"He (Allar) does a good job," said Brown, who's in his second season in his second tenure as UMass coach. "He does a very good job of just dumping the ball down, getting it out of his hand and giving the receivers a chance to make first downs. That's kind of a big one.

"They're 50-50 in the run-pass ratio, so you're gonna have to have balance. You gotta do a great job in the run game on the early downs."

Penn State averages 235.6 passing yards and 194.8 rushing yards per game.

"Our ability to run or pass the ball is problematic," Franklin said. "I do believe that. It shows up in short-yardage (situations). We're able to throw in short-yardage situations. We're able to run in short-yardage situations. That makes you difficult to defend."

Brown's area of expertise is defense. He has great admiration for the Lions, who rank first in the nation in total defense, passing yards allowed and pass efficiency defense, second in points allowed (9.6), third in sacks and sixth in rushing yards allowed.

"You gotta have balance and you gotta battle," Brown said. "You gotta take what they give you. This is a great challenge. Their offense stays on the field and allows the defense to just rip and go when they hit the field.

"They'll come after you a little bit. They obviously have a solid back end, but their front seven is special."

The Lions have 12 takeaways and just one giveaway (on special teams), which explains why they lead the nation in turnover margin. They also lead in time of possession.

"With our offense controlling the ball and the clock, you're left with very little opportunities if you're on the opposing sideline," Franklin said. "That's frustrating."

Brown has coached inside Beaver Stadium before, so he understands the challenge for UMass, a six-touchdown underdog.

"You gotta be a big boy, put your big-boy pants on and go to work," he said. "It's real simple. Focus your attention on the task at hand. Stay in the fight for 60 minutes. That's the deal. That's the approach you gotta take. It's not rocket science."

------

Rich Scarcella's pick

Penn State 48, Massachusetts 7

The Nittany Lions have two primary goals — win the game and end it without any serious injuries going into their Big Ten showdown at Ohio State. Trey Wallace's return at wide receiver will boost the Penn State offense. The weather forecast is as ugly as this non-conference game expects to be.