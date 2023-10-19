Penn State's James Franklin faces the biggest game of his 10-year tenure [opinion]

Oct. 18—The argument can be made that Saturday's Big Ten showdown at Ohio State is the biggest game of James Franklin's tenure at Penn State.

The Buckeyes have been in the heads of the Nittany Lions and their fans since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993, going 22-8 and winning the last six meetings.

The Lions haven't even been favored against the Buckeyes since 2009.

Franklin's teams are 1-8 against Ohio State, the lone win coming in 2016, of course, thanks to Marcus Allen and Grant Haley.

This year feels different, though. Penn State has its most talented and deepest defense in years and an Ohio-born sophomore quarterback, Drew Allar, who has yet to throw an interception in 241 career pass attempts.

Franklin called this "a tremendous opportunity," and it is. The seventh-ranked Lions might be 4.5-point underdogs, but many of their fans believe if they don't beat the third-ranked Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium this year it might not happen for a long while.

"We're trying to find a way to get a win this week against a really good team," Franklin said, "against a program we got tremendous respect for, a coaching staff we got a ton of respect for and for the talent they have.

"Everybody on the outside is talking. We're approaching it the way we do every single week. This is a really important game. Why? Because of how we've handled the previous six."

Franklin's record against top 10 opponents isn't good, 3-12 since the start of the 2016 season without one such win on the road. When the Lions and their opponents are both in the top 10, his record is 2-5 with wins over Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten title game and Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl.

Three of those five losses have been to Ohio State, and each one has been excruciating.

In 2017 at Columbus, Penn State held two 18-point leads in the first half and an 11-point advantage in the final six minutes before the Buckeyes rallied behind J.T. Barrett, who completed his final 16 passes, and won 39-38.

In 2018 at Beaver Stadium, the Lions blew a 12-point lead in the final eight minutes and lost 27-26 despite a heroic performance by quarterback Trace McSorley, who accounted for 461 of their 492 total yards. The dagger came when Chase Young dropped Miles Sanders for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-5 from the Ohio State 43 with 76 seconds left.

And last year at home, Penn State took a five-point lead on Kaytron Allen's 1-yard run with less than 10 minutes to go and then collapsed as Ohio State scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter with the help of two turnovers to win 44-31.

Those three games, more than any others, have prompted Lions fans and others to say Franklin can't win big games.

Legendary college coaches such as Bobby Bowden, Tom Osborne and Bo Schembechler had those reputations for many years, deserved or not, along with Tom Landry before he guided the Dallas Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles in the 1970s.

Franklin has a chance Saturday to take a huge step towards erasing that moniker.

If Penn State beats Ohio State, he may win over some critics, but not all of them. If the Lions lose, the same refrain will be heard about him, despite his 83-36 record in 10 seasons and despite him resurrecting the program after the Jerry Sandusky scandal.

Can Franklin and Penn State knock off Ohio State? Yes.

The Lions are strong up front on offense and defense and they have committed just one turnover on offense in six games. The Buckeyes are as vulnerable as they've been in six seasons under Ryan Day, who's an astounding 51-6.

Franklin and Penn State need to forget about the past and remain in the present, which has never been easy at a place, Columbus, where they've won just twice in 30 years.