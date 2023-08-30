Penn State's James Franklin aims to improve football team's low APR

Aug. 29—Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday he and director of athletics Pat Kraft are aiming to improve the football program's Academic Progress Report (APR), which ranked last in the Big Ten in the latest report.

According to numbers that the NCAA released earlier this month, Penn State football's academic progress rate of 914 for the 2021-22 academic year was its lowest in more than 10 years and continued a downward spiral from its perfect score of 1,000 in 2018-19.

"We've historically been really good in that," Franklin said. "I think the year before COVID we had a perfect thousand APR. It's something that we take a lot of pride in. Obviously we're going to spend a lot of energy and resources on getting it back where we want it to be.

"Pat is aligned on that. I'm aligned on that. So is our staff. We take a lot of pride in it, and we'll get it right."

To calculate APR, a team earns a maximum of two points, one for a scholarship player being enrolled and the other for being eligible academically for the next semester. A team's score is calculated by dividing points earned by the total of possible points and multiplying that figure by 1,000.

Penn State football's four-year average in 2021-22 was 958, according to the NCAA. The team's next single-year score would need to drop below 900 for it to be considered for discipline.

"If you look at our graduation rates, they've been really good," Franklin said, "the actual graduation rates, not the predictor of graduation."

Yurcich on the move: Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will move from the sideline to the coaches booth in the press box this season.

"It's probably one of the things I'm most excited about," Franklin said. "As an offensive coordinator, there's no better place to call the game than in the booth. (It's a) controlled environment. You got your notes out. You can see it all.

"You're not relying on somebody else to echo information to you that maybe you can't see across the field. You're able to rely on your vision and your information."

Franklin said Yurcich first came to him with the idea. Much has to do with the presence of former Maryland quarterback Danny O'Brien, who was an offensive analyst before being promoted to graduate assistant this year. O'Brien can be on the sideline in his new role.

"I think Danny has been a big part of that," Franklin said. "Danny has spent a year here. He knows how Mike wants to do things. He played for me (at Maryland) and coached for me. There's a lot of alignment there. He's built a ton of respect with our quarterbacks."

Four receive green light: Four true freshmen have received green lights from the Penn State coaching staff and most likely will not be redshirted.

Linebacker Tony Rojas, safety King Mack and cornerbacks Zion Tracy and Eliot Washington II will see significant playing time on special teams and defense.

"These guys have shown that they're the closest not just to play on defense but also have significant roles on special teams," Franklin said. "There's so much value in saying here's a guy that's in the two-deep on special teams and in the three-deep on offense or defense.

"He's going to play enough that it makes sense to green-light him and go from game one."

Franklin said there are other freshmen, possibly Wyomissing product J'ven Williams, who will eventually be green-lighted, too.

"There's another group of yellow (for caution) guys that you hope by game four, game five, somewhere around there," he said, "that they're going to be ready to be green-lighted."

Honorary captains: Former Penn State players Tom Bradley and Allen Robinson will serve as honorary captains for Saturday night's opener against West Virginia.

Robinson is the former All-American wide receiver who's in his 10th season in the NFL, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bradley is the former defensive back and longtime member of the coaching staff who served as interim head coach for three games in 2011.

"Obviously getting a guy like Allen Robinson back is always important," Franklin said, "but having a guy like 'Scrap' (Bradley), who I've been able to develop a relationship with since I came into town, obviously with his history and connections to the program, is awesome as well.

"I'm glad we're doing it."

Bradley and Robinson will take part in the pregame coin toss.