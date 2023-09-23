Penn State's Franklin, Iowa's Ferentz hope for focus amidst bad feelings

Sep. 23—Most coaches accept the fact, however begrudgingly, that sports are entertainment, that compelling storylines often trump the winners and the losers to the outside world. That history and words and actions off the field can be significant roadblocks to the desired results they put weeks worth of sleepless nights into procuring.

Accepting all of that, and feeding into it, are often two different things to those very same coaches.

So, heading into Saturday's primetime battle against each other, No. 7 Penn State and No. 24 Iowa did their best to pooh-pooh a potentially contentious rematch from their meeting at Kinnick Stadium in 2021. But when the annual White Out game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Beaver Stadium, it should soon become evident whether the teams really have let bygones be bygones.

"I'm worried about the things we have to do to have our team prepared," typically loquacious Penn State coach James Franklin said tersely Wednesday night when asked about the controversy that oozed from that 23-20 Iowa victory. "I think we've done that and will continue to do it all week long to give ourselves the best chance to be successful.

"But no. (I have) no comments or points about that."

He sure did two years ago, though. Everyone seemed to.

Several Penn State players had to be helped off the field due to injury, including defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, a respected captain who missed the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered that day. Quarterback Sean Clifford also took a hit to the upper body, and he visibly battled that pain through the following weeks, performing like a shell of himself two weeks later after a bye week in a nine-overtime home loss to Illinois.

But Iowa fans loudly booed when Penn State players dropped to the turf. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz later argued that several players who went down came back in just a few plays later, insinuating the Nittany Lions broke a longstanding code of sportsmanship preventing players from faking injuries to slow an opponent's momentum.

In one instance, Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, the team's sack leader, went to the turf after a strong gain by running back Tyler Goodson. Ferentz could be seen on the sideline yelling toward Ebiketie, then seeking out an official. Nearby, Iowa special teams coach Levar Woods feigned falling to the ground, apparently mocking the then-junior.

The booing Iowa crowd drew plenty of negative reaction on social media, and ESPN's College Gameday pregame show even did a segment on the controversy. But, Ferentz defended the fans a few days later, saying they "smelled a rat."

"Our fans aren't stupid," Ferentz said then. "They're watching. They know what's going on."

That prompted Franklin, for the only time in his career as Penn State's coach, to read from a written statement during a post-practice press conference, questioning why anyone would think the Nittany Lions would take their best defensive players off the field just to slow down an already plodding Iowa offense.

"In our six straight years playing them — 4-2 is our record — has that ever shown up? Has anybody ever seen that?" Franklin asked. "In my eight years as a head coach, has that every shown up at Penn State? In my 12 (total) years as a head coach, has that ever shown up?

"Put yourself in the shoes of a parent. Your son is down on the field for an injury, and the stadium is booing. ... Is that good for college football?"

For his part this week, Ferentz said he didn't have a sense for whether bad feelings might linger, considering the amount of turnover there has been for both teams. Only 14 current Nittany Lions played in that game, and just four — tackle Caedan Wallace, receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, tight end Theo Johnson and linebacker Curtis Jacobs — started.

"And then probably, like me, not many of them remember much about it other than it was a tough game," Ferentz said. "Once you play the game, it's usually pretty much like the rest. You move on to the next season, next game.

"I don't think it's a big-game deal there.

Contact the writer:

dcollins@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9125;

@DonnieCollinsTT;

@PennStateTT