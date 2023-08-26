Penn State's dynamic duo of Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen ready to make another run

Aug. 25—Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen both made Freshman All-American teams last season, which just might be the start.

With an experienced and talented offensive line, they have a golden opportunity to become the first Penn State teammates to rush for 1,000 yards in the same season.

The expectations, of course, will be greater, but they're a year older and wiser. Whatever paths their college careers take, they both seek to be the best.

"You can put those kids in any system and they would excel," said Nittany Lions assistant head coach Ja'Juan Seider, who guides their position. "If they were the only running back on a team, they would be the best in the country. They're that good. The beauty of it is they feed off each other.

"In an era when you can easily be selfish and say, 'Hey, I want the ball 30 times a game. I want to be the guy to start every game.' They're not. They have each other's back. It's a long time away, but it wouldn't shock me if both of these guys are first-round draft picks."

Singleton and Allen became the first pair of freshmen in Big Ten history to rush for at least 700 yards apiece and rejuvenated Penn State's offense, especially the rushing attack.

Singleton ran for 1,061 yards and 12 touchdowns (a Penn State freshman record) and averaged 6.8 yards per carry, seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision and fourth in Lions history. Allen gained 867 yards and rushed for 10 touchdowns.

With them carrying the load, Penn State made a drastic improvement in its ground game, going from 107.8 yards per game to 181.1.

"I feel like we had a big impact on the season," Singleton said. "We ran the ball better, thanks to our O-line. They got way better. The receivers did a really good job. It was just a team effort.

"For me and Kaytron, we just have that 1-2 punch everybody's been talking about. We just keep our heads down and keep working."

Some call them "Thunder" and "Lightning." Seider describes them as a devastating WWE tag team. He knew exactly what the Lions had when he saw Singleton and Allen practice during the spring of 2022.

"I watched them versus our defense," he recalled. "I was like, 'Man, these guys are different.' They made their presence felt from day one. Our guys thought twice about how to tackle these guys because of how physical and violent they ran.

"They gave our offense an identity and a toughness. That's when I knew these guys were gonna be special."

The Lions weren't sure they were going to land either one despite recruiting Singleton and Allen from the time they were 14. It appeared at one point that Singleton was leaning towards Notre Dame. At another time, Florida State was making a full-court press to get Allen.

Singleton announced his commitment in July 2021, and Allen followed 10 days later.

"I was aware that he committed," Allen said. "I just told myself I gotta compete. It's something you have to do every day in everything."

Neither one cared that the other was in the same recruiting class or that three veteran running backs were already on the Penn State roster. Caziah Holmes, Devyn Ford and Keyvone Lee all entered the transfer portal by early January.

"I kept saying these guys (Singleton and Allen) were going to take over," Seider said, "and the other guys aren't gonna get the spot back. You just didn't know when. They're the two best (freshmen) I probably have ever coached. They were ready to play."

Singleton burst onto the national scene when he rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio in his Beaver Stadium debut and followed that performance with 124 yards and two scores at Auburn.

He also had 100-yard games against Maryland and Utah and finished with seven rushing TDs of at least 20 yards and seven runs overall of at least 40 yards as a home run threat. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

"You watched Nick have early success and people were starting to figure him out because he was learning the game," Seider said. "He thought he could just trust his speed and then trust his power running between the tackles. Then Nick grew up as the season went on. I thought he played his best football the last six games."

Allen also scored twice at Auburn and then had at least 73 yards in eight of the next nine games, showing tremendous consistency.

"Kaytron just has a great feel for the game of football and how to play the position," Seider said. "He has elite lateral quickness, elite change of direction and elite vision. The beauty of it is that we're still tapping into it."

Allen grew up in Norfolk, Va., with his single mom and three brothers in what he hinted was a troubled neighborhood. He was offered a chance to attend IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after his freshman year at Norview High School.

"It took me like two or three months to decide whether I wanted to leave home and leave what was going on there," he said. "You can be at the wrong place at the wrong time on any given day. Leaving my home, my family and my friends was a sacrifice. They knew it was best for me.

"If I wanted to play in the league (NFL) — that's my dream — what did I have to do to get there? I feel that going to IMG was probably the best decision for me."

Allen became a star there, rushing for more than 3,000 yards and 51 touchdowns, and was rated a four-star prospect before he committed to Penn State.

Singleton stayed home at Gov. Mifflin, where he set Berks County career records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior and a five-star prospect.

"They both believed they were the guy when they committed," Seider said. "Kaytron had no ill toward Nick; he thought he was gonna come in and be the best guy. Nick had no ill will toward Kaytron; he thought he was the best guy."

By the end of September, Singleton and Allen had emerged as Penn State's top two backs on the depth chart. Singleton showed off his explosive speed and became more patient as the season went on. Allen displayed a knack for finding holes that didn't seem there.

Singleton made eight starts to three for Allen, but Allen finished with 167 carries to 156 for Singleton. Both have come to realize how sharing time can help prolong their careers.

"In a few years we obviously want to go to the NFL," Singleton said. "That's our big dream. We want to be healthy going there. Splitting carries helps us big time. There's no real downfall because of how good we both are. It's good in the long run."

Penn State also will count on the two sophomores and others after losing several strong leaders. Singleton and Allen are relatively quiet by nature, but they set an example for teammates with their habits and focus.

"They have to be leaders," Seider said. "Those two guys are the reason why we're gonna be successful. I'm not taking anything away from other guys on offense, but those two are the guys who everybody's gonna have their eyes on. Everybody on the team respects them because they don't say a lot.

"Everybody leads differently. Sometimes you don't need a talker; you need a doer. You watch the way these guys practice and the way they play, it makes everybody else raise their game."

They also make each other better. Singleton, for example, has said several times how he learned to be more patient and to set up blocks last year by watching Allen.

"We're a great combination," Allen said. "Nick can tell me what I'm doing wrong and I can tell him what he's doing wrong. Knowing I have Nick by my side, another great running back, is great. He's going to try to get to the end zone by any means. We have the same mindset.

"That's my guy even outside football. We're always talking to each other. We have a great bond. We're like brothers from different mothers."

Seider said he would like to see them improve their route running and become more involved in the passing game. They might be on the field together often this season.

"There's always room for growth with both of them," he said. "They have to understand that the bull's-eye is on them. They should embrace the moment."