Penn State's Drew Allar hopes to stay in rhythm against Michigan defense

Nov. 7—Drew Allar made it clear how comfortable he felt last week during Penn State's lopsided win over Maryland.

The best performance in his first season as the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions stemmed from him being in a rhythm.

"It feels like you're kind of just out there playing," Allar said immediately after Penn State's 51-15 win. "Just really smooth is how I describe it. Once you find that rhythm, it's really hard to break it."

Second-ranked Michigan (6-0 Big Ten, 9-0) will try against the ninth-ranked Lions (5-1, 8-1) Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Beaver Stadium.

The Wolverines are first nationally in scoring and total defense, second in pass efficiency defense and ninth in rushing defense. They limited Penn State to 10 first downs and 268 total yards in a 41-17 rout last year in Ann Arbor.

Cornerback Will Johnson, safeties Rod Moore and Makari Paige and nickel back Mike Sainristill are the experienced leaders of a secondary that has allowed just four touchdown passes.

"They're very consistent," Allar said Tuesday. "They have a lot of talent. They're pretty rangy. They have pretty long arms. They can be physical with receivers, but they also do a really good job of staying in front of them. They don't let many guys get past them. They're really good tacklers, too."

Allar has faced two other of the nation's top five pass defenses and has had mixed results. Against Iowa, he completed 25-of-37 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-0 win. At Ohio State, he was 18-of-42 for 191 yards and one TD in a 20-12 loss.

But since he threw his only interception of the season late in the fourth quarter against Indiana two weeks ago, Allar has looked like a different quarterback.

He rebounded from his first turnover by throwing a 57-yard strike to KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a tiebreaking touchdown. At Maryland, he was 25-for-34 for 240 yards and four TDs.

He credits the communication between him, Penn State coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

"It's just being honest with each other about what we're seeing," Allar said. "It's me telling them what I like and what I don't like. There are only so many plays you get in a game, like 65 on offense. At least for me, I gotta love (all) 65 plays we call.

"We've done a great job being on the same page from that standpoint. I think that's why we're starting to pick up a little more rhythm on offense."

Allar and the Lions offense received a lift last week from the emergence of Dante Cephas as the second wide receiver with KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Cephas, who starred at Kent State before transferring, caught six passes for 53 yards and his first two TDs at Penn State.

"It just came down to him being comfortable with the system," Allar said. "I think these past two or three weeks he's really grown into his own and understands what we're doing as an offense, the philosophy behind everything."

For the season, Allar has completed 62.8% of his attempts for 1,895 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"You can see all the improvement," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said about Allar. "Prototypical guy. Tall, smart, got great stature in the pocket. Very athletic, strong. He's hard to get down on the ground. Courage. Stands in there and throws it.

"He's an excellent quarterback."

Allar will face a defense that hasn't allowed more than 199 passing yards in any game and that has 12 interceptions. On the other hand, eight of the Wolverines' nine opponents so far rank 93rd or worse nationally in pass efficiency and passing yards.

Allar said he hopes his performance against Maryland and his experience against Iowa and Ohio State can help him against Michigan.

"The rhythm Coach Yurcich was able to get the offense in (at Maryland) really helped me a ton setting into the game and getting quick, easy completions," he said. "Then we were able to start being a little bit more aggressive with shots downfield and stuff in the intermediate range.

"For me, it was more of staying calm in the pocket. Don't do any unnecessary movements that can make me drift into more pressure. I think I've done a good job of that the past two weeks. I just have to continue to build on that."