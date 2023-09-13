Penn State's Drew Allar will be center of attention at Illinois, whether he likes it or not

Sep. 12—Drew Allar admitted again Tuesday that he doesn't seek or relish the attention he receives as Penn State's quarterback.

"I do more of my talking on the field as opposed to off the field," Allar said. "That's just how I am. I don't like being the center of attention that much, to be honest. It's not my comfort zone by any means."

Whether he likes it or not, all eyes will be on the 6-5, 243-pound sophomore when he makes the first road start of his career Saturday at noon (TV-FOX) at Illinois.

The Illini (1-1) began the season with six returning starters from a unit that last year finished first in the nation in scoring defense (12.8), interceptions (24), takeaways (32) and pass efficiency defense.

"They make everything look the same," Allar said. "They do a really good job with disguising. They have a lot of big guys up front. It's definitely going to be a challenge this week. It's a Big Ten game on the road. It's not going to be easy by any stretch (of the imagination)."

Allar played in five road games last season as Sean Clifford's backup, all in mop-up duty except the opener at Purdue. He replaced Clifford, who went to the locker room with dehydration, in the third quarter of a tight game and handled his limited time with aplomb.

"He's doing all the right things in terms of preparation," Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said, "in terms of watching film, in terms of nutrition, hydration and sleep. He's getting more and more comfortable and confident with his leadership role on the team. All these things are firsts.

"It's hard for me to sit here and tell you what he will be like and what we will be like in these situations until we've been through them. ... I do think his game last year at Purdue was helpful."

Behind Allar this year, No. 7 Penn State (2-0) leads the Big Ten in scoring (50.5) and total offense (509.5). He's completed 78.2% of his passes for 529 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover. He ranks third in the conference in pass efficiency and 16th in the nation.

He's receiving increased attention from within the state and from across the country.

"He's really not focused on those things," Franklin said. "We want him to focus on doing his job to the best of his ability. Obviously, with playing that position there's an aspect that comes with it. He's spending all his time and energy on how he could become the best quarterback for Penn State."

Allar said he's growing more and more comfortable, especially with identifying defenses and calling out pass protections.

"The last two defenses we saw (West Virginia and Delaware) presented a lot of different fronts and blitz packages that were really challenging," he said. "Last week (against the Blue Hens) we did a better job of picking them up.

"They brought a lot of different stunts that are not easy to pick up. The offensive line handled them really well. We need to do a little better job (with pass protection calls) and clean up everything overall."

Illinois surprisingly ranks last in the Big Ten in scoring defense (31.0) and total defense (477.5) after a last-second 30-28 win over Toledo and a 34-23 loss at Kansas.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said he's impressed with Penn State's offense in general and with Allar in particular.

"He has a beautiful arm," Henry said. "He's long. He's pretty and athletic and moves extremely well in the pocket."

Allar's favorite target has been wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who leads the Big Ten with 197 receiving yards on 10 receptions. He also has two touchdown catches.

Allar improved his chemistry with Lambert-Smith and the relatively inexperienced receiving corps during the summer.

"That's when our biggest growth hit," he said, "because we were throwing four to five times a week every morning, getting up at 8 a.m. and throwing before classes and workouts.

"That's really paid off because we were able to really hone in on the details."

The greatest challenges for Allar and the entire Penn State offense begin this week in Big Ten play against a physical defense. But if he continues to succeed, he will have to get used to receiving more and more attention.

"He's done an unbelievable job with all the accolades already in the first two weeks," said wide receiver Liam Clifford, Sean's younger brother. "Nothing has changed with the guy, with his work ethic and the way he goes about his business. He's still in here early every morning, watching film and meeting with us.

"I'm excited to see where the rest of the season heads."