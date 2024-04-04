Penn State's Dom DeLuca, several other linebackers battle for 2 vacant positions

Apr. 3—When Penn State decided to move Abdul Carter to defensive end this offseason, it created a second vacancy at linebacker.

Kobe King will return at middle linebacker for the Nittany Lions, but several players are jockeying to replace Carter and Curtis Jacobs, who's off to the NFL.

"We have great linebackers," outside linebacker Dom DeLuca said Wednesday. "We have a lot of depth and a lot of young kids, too. It's going to be a competition. Everyone is hungry to play.

"You've got a lot of people. It's exciting."

At least five players will battle to be the starting outside linebackers: Tony Rojas, Ta'Mere Robinson, Keon Wylie, Kaveion Keys and DeLuca, who has the most experience of the group.

A fourth-year junior, DeLuca played behind Jacobs on the strong side last season and had 29 tackles, including 4.5 for losses; two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown; three pass breakups; two forced fumbles and a blocked punt.

Rojas, a sophomore who has drawn rave reviews since he enrolled in January 2023, played in every game last season and had 22 tackles (3.5 for losses), one interception and one forced fumble.

"He picks up the game really fast and really well," DeLuca said about Rojas. "He's always excited to learn, is doing a lot of film study, a lot of study with the coaches and just asking a lot of questions.

"He's a great athlete and I'm excited for him this year."

DeLuca said Robinson, a redshirt freshman, has been productive during spring practice.

"Ta'Mere Robinson has been having a great spring so far," he said. "He's excited to learn, and he's hungry. He's fast and he's learning this defense very well. He's excited to play, and it's very noticeable."

Allen's spring debut: New defensive coordinator Tom Allen, the former Indiana head coach, once was a high school teacher and it's showing so far in his first spring at Penn State.

"Coach Allen really simplifies everything," DeLuca said. "He tries to teach you why you're doing everything. I feel that's a really big emphasis for him. He tries to make sure we understand everything that goes on with a defense."

Allen grew accustomed to wearing and using a whistle in his seven seasons with the Hoosiers. He's had to put his whistle in his pocket in deference to Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin.

Although Allen directs an aggressive scheme like former coordinator Manny Diaz, who left Penn State to become head coach at Duke, the two are not the same.

"Coach Allen is just doing it a different way," DeLuca said. "He's more personal with us, having talks. He always has a positive attitude. He always wants the best for us."

Rucci update: Former Warwick star Nolan Rucci, who transferred from Wisconsin to Penn State in January, was available to the media for the first time Tuesday night after practice.

The 6-8, 315-pound offensive lineman will compete with several others for the open positions at left tackle and right tackle.

"I loved the guys there and the staff (at Wisconsin)," he said, "but at that point I felt it was a great opportunity for me to move on for greener pastures and a better opportunity to get on the field.

"I really like the coaching staff here. Coach Traut (offensive line coach Phil Trautwein) is a huge technician. He's really hands on with his guys, which I really appreciate. I thought it was a good opportunity for me to learn."

Franklin said Rucci, who has two years of eligibility remaining, has already made an impression at Penn State.

"He's been great," Franklin said. "Our guys love him. He's fit in really well with the (offensive line) room. He's really been excited about the development he's gotten in a brief period of time.

"We'll have a real competitive battle at left tackle and right tackle in training camp. We expect him to be a big part of that."