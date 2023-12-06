Penn State's Chop Robinson opts out of Peach Bowl, declares for the NFL draft

Dec. 5—Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson, who made a huge impact in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, announced Tuesday on social media that he's declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

The 6-3, 254-pound Robinson has been projected to be a first-round pick. He said he will not play against Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl Jan. 1 in Atlanta.

"After careful thought, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL draft," he wrote. "From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter."

Robinson spent his freshman year at Maryland in 2021 before transferring to Penn State, where he played well enough this season to be named to the All-Big Ten first team.

He had 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass breakup in 10 games this season. He missed two games after sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 20-12 loss at Ohio State.

Last year, he played in 12 games and had 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

"To my coaches and teammates, I will cherish the memories we have made and the lessons we have learned together," Robinson wrote. "I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by men who exemplify what it means to be hard-working leaders and for that I am grateful.

"To the Penn State fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life."