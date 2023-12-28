Penn State's Caedan Wallace describes Drew Shelton, J'ven Williams as amazing

Dec. 27—ATLANTA — Olu Fashanu and Caedan Wallace have declared for the NFL draft and will not return to Penn State, leaving two openings at offensive tackle in 2024.

Former Downingtown West standout Drew Shelton, a sophomore, and ex-Wyomissing star J'ven Williams, a freshman, are the leading candidates to replace them.

"They can be amazing," Wallace said Wednesday. "They have a really, really high ceiling."

The 6-5, 306-pound Shelton and the 6-5, 303-pound Williams likely will see action when the 10th-ranked Nittany Lions (10-2) meet 11th-ranked Ole Miss (10-2) in the Peach Bowl Saturday at noon (TV-ESPN) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fashanu and Wallace probably will get a limited number of snaps, if any. That puts more onus on Shelton and Williams, who were both highly rated prospects coming out of high school.

Shelton started the final five games last season after Fashanu was injured and did an admirable job. He's seen action in every game this season.

"Drew's great," Fashanu said. "For someone to be so young but to be so poised, especially as an offensive lineman in a Power Five conference, it's awesome."

Williams, who was rated the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania last year, has played in three games this season. He has impressed offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and teammates with his quickness.

"J'ven's a really athletic kid," Wallace said. "The way he moves naturally is really awesome already. He has a really good mindset about the game. He's not a quitter. He's not going to give up.

"He's working. He has tough reps (in practice). He goes against really good guys like (defensive ends) Chop (Robinson), Adisa (Isaac) and Dani (Dennis-Sutton). He goes after it every day."

Fashanu also praised Williams for the way he carries himself.

"His mindset is what's going to set him apart from the competition," Fashanu said. "He's extremely willing to learn. He knows how to take criticism. He's hungry. He's willing to learn more. He wants to take more reps."

Center Hunter Nourzad also will move onto the NFL because he has no eligibility remaining. That leaves guards JB Nelson and Sal Wormley as the only other starters. They are draft eligible, but they have yet to announce their intentions.

Wallace, however, hinted that Wormley plans to return.

"The ceiling is high for the offensive line (next year)," Wallace said. "The sky's the limit, especially with Trautwein and the guys who are still in the room, (center) Nick Dawkins, Sal, all these guys. They can do anything.

"They have so much leadership in the room. We have a lot of hard workers. We have depth. We're recruiting well. The sky's the limit."

Wallace returns: Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III has returned to practice after missing the last four Penn State games with an upper-body injury he suffered against Indiana.

Wallace also missed parts of three games early in the season with a leg injury, which limited him to 15 catches for 161 yards. His availability for the Peach Bowl has lifted his teammates.

"Having Trey back is something the offense needs," quarterback Drew Allar said. "He brings a lot of positivity to that room. He's a very consistent receiver. He's a very explosive receiver vertically. He brings a great work ethic to that room."

Tight end Theo Johnson said Penn State's passing game would have been more productive if Wallace had played the entire season.

"He probably looked like our best receiver during training camp," Johnson said. "He and Kalen (cornerback Kalen King) were going against each other every day and he was cooking. Everyone who saw him during training camp thought he looked like WR1. We know what he's capable of doing."

Warren's decision: Tight end Tyler Warren announced over the weekend that he will return to Penn State next season instead of declaring for the NFL draft.

Warren is the Lions' third-leading receiver with 29 catches for 295 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.

"Tyler was super torn about it," Johnson said. "It was something he was thinking about for a long time. I'm super excited for him. He's going to have a huge year next year. The sky's the limit for him and what he can do for the offense."

Updates at cornerback: Penn State coach James Franklin said Tuesday that cornerback Kalen King will play in the Peach Bowl and implied that his snaps will be limited.

Johnny Dixon, the Lions' other starting cornerback, has not been seen at practice Tuesday or Wednesday during periods open to the media. He has no eligibility remaining, but his status for Saturday's game has been unclear.