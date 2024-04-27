Penn State's Caedan Wallace, Adisa Isaac taken in third round of NFL Draft

Apr. 26—Penn State offensive tackle Caedan Wallace became the third Penn State player to be taken in the NFL Draft when New England selected him Friday night with the 68th overall pick.

The Patriots drafted the 6-5, 328-pound Wallace with the fourth pick of the third round, much earlier than where he was projected to go by many.

Later in the third round, the Baltimore Ravens selected Nittany Lions defensive end Adisa Isaac with the 93rd overall pick.

Wallace started every game last season for the Nittany Lions and allowed just one sack in 359 pass-blocking snaps. He received All-Big Ten honorable mention.

"I am thrilled for Caedan," offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in a statement released by the university. "Caedan decided to come back this season and really played his best football for us. He is very physical. He has great strength and power, which makes him a great NFL prospect.

"He is extremely coachable. His teammates love being around him. It has been a true pleasure to coach Caedan these last four seasons."

Wallace and left tackle Olu Fashanu, who went to the New York Jets with the 11th overall selection, became the first pair of Penn State offensive linemen to be drafted since 2021. It's the 14th time that multiple Lions offensive linemen have been drafted.

Wallace started 40 games the last four seasons and made significant improvement in 2023 after he decided to return to Penn State.

"Dreams do come true, Caedan," Lions coach James Franklin said. "We couldn't be more proud of you. Take this opportunity and continue to compete and accomplish all of your dreams."

The 6-4, 249-pound Isaac became the second Penn State defensive end taken in this year's draft after Chop Robinson was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st pick in the first round.

Isaac led Penn State last year in tackles for loss (16) and sacks (7.5) and was a team captain. He was voted to the All-Big Ten first team by a conference media panel and to the second team by the coaches.

"Congratulations, Adisa!" Franklin said. "Your love for the game, dedication and hard work will set you apart. I look forward to watching you continue to grow and succeed with the Ravens. We will miss you and your family in Happy Valley."

Isaac was raised by a single mother in New York City with three non-verbal siblings. He has talked often about how his family has inspired him.

"It's going to mean the world (to be drafted)," he said last month. "I've had a lot of hard days. I've had a lot of ups and downs that set the course for where I am now. I'm extremely grateful for it all. I wouldn't take away any of it. You can't have a high without a low."