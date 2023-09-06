Penn State's Beau Pribula calls his college debut 'a special moment'

Sep. 5—Beau Pribula hadn't played in a football game in 22 months since Central York's loss to Wilson in the District 3 Class 6A semifinals.

Saturday night was very different for him. It was the moment he had dreamed about since he was a middle school kid watching Trace McSorley quarterback Penn State, his favorite college team.

The Nittany Lions were closing out a convincing win over West Virginia before 110,747 fans, the largest to attend a Beaver Stadium opener, when Pribula got the call.

"I was super excited," he said Tuesday. "I started warming up and made sure the arm was loose. I was prepared. I just wanted to put a successful drive together. I was glad I could do that."

The 6-2, 206-pound Pribula directed a nine-play, 54-yard drive, which he finished with a 5-yard touchdown run with six seconds left in Penn State's 38-15 win.

"It was a special moment," he said. "It's great to cap off a scoring drive in the end zone and get six points. It's a fun moment getting in the end zone for the first time at Beaver Stadium, in front of a big crowd like that."

When Pribula reached the Lions' sideline, one of the first teammates to greet him was Drew Allar, a classmate who had beaten him out for the starting job and who starred in the victory.

"I was just really excited for Beau to finally get in a game," Allar said Tuesday. "He scored a touchdown, so that was really good. He was a real smooth operator out there. He got us into some good checks.

"He did a good job of managing the clock and getting the offense set in the right spots. He did a great job when he got in there. It was really cool to see him go out there and play just because of all the hard work he puts in."

Penn State coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and others often talk about how much confidence they have in Allar and Pribula. They have contrasting styles; Allar is more of a dropback passer and Pribula is more of a dual threat.

Pribula hasn't sulked, according to coaches and teammates. He understands he's one play from taking over at quarterback.

"You've always got to prepare as if you're the starter," he said. "So then, when you get into a game, nothing changes. You don't have to do anything different because you're prepared."

Adjusting to not playing last year and serving as the backup now has been different for Pribula. At Central York, he guided the Panthers to a District 3 title and their first appearance in a PIAA championship game in 2020 and then to a second straight unbeaten regular season in 2021.

He grew up a Penn State fan watching McSorley and now wears the same number (9), another similarity between the two.

"First of all, it's the mobility," Franklin said. "The other thing is both of them are men of few words. Both of them had significant impacts at their high schools in terms of winning and having really productive careers. They also both have really high football IQs. The game makes sense to them.

"Beau's a little bit bigger. They're guys who have the ability to beat you with decision-making as well as their legs."

Allar and Pribula seem to be co-existing well. They have relied on each other since they enrolled at Penn State in January 2022 and learned from Sean Clifford.

"I think we just help each other," Pribula said. "If Drew's on the field and I see something, he comes off the field and he asks me, 'What did you see on that?' I think we kind of bounce ideas off of each other.

"And then, just getting to know the game plan for that week and kind of asking each other questions and figuring out, 'What are we going to do for this protection and stuff like that?' I think all the quarterbacks in the room really kind of work together from that standpoint."

If Allar continues to start, as expected, and becomes a top NFL prospect the next two seasons, as some have projected, Pribula has a chance to be a two-year starter for the Lions. But he's not thinking that far down the road. He's happy he had a positive debut.

"I know it meant a lot to my family," he said. "My grandfather (Jim) was in attendance with my mom (Steph) and my sister (Allie). It means a lot to me that it means a lot to them.

"I'm proud to represent where I'm from — York, Pennsylvania — and I know how people back home are proud of that, too."