Penn State's Abdul Carter impresses in his transition to defensive end

Apr. 10—Moving an All-Big Ten first-team linebacker to a new position can be considered daring.

But as Penn State nears the end of spring football practice, coach James Franklin likes how the gamble of moving Abdul Carter to defensive end has looked so far.

"Abdul is very, very talented," Franklin said after practice Tuesday night. "The transition has probably gone better and faster than I thought it would."

The 6-3, 250-pound Carter asked for the position change, according to Franklin, after two productive seasons at outside linebacker.

He made 48 tackles last season, including 5.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks, along with an interception, a forced fumble, five pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. He was named to the All-Big Ten first team by the conference coaches and to the second team by the media.

Two years ago, he had 56 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and 6.5 sacks, along with two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. He was voted to several Freshman All-America teams.

Carter, who went to high school at La Salle College in Philadelphia, has not been available for interviews yet this spring, but his teammates said he has been impressive.

"He's taking everything in like a sponge," defensive tackle Zane Durant said Wednesday. "We tell him the details to help him pick up on sets and stuff like that. He listens to everything. That's how you know somebody wants to be great, when they're very coachable."

Carter has shown he can get to the quarterback with his elite athletic ability. He led the Nittany Lions in sacks as a freshman and tied for second on the team last season.

"He played a little bit at defensive end against Maryland (last year) in our third-down package," linebacker Dom DeLuca said. "Wherever you put Abdul Carter on the field, he's going to make plays. He's going to be disruptive and he's going to get to the quarterback. He's a freak athlete."

Carter, however, began the spring behind veteran defensive ends Dani Dennis-Sutton, Zuriah Fisher and Amin Vanover. In addition, Jameial Lyons, a promising sophomore end, has been "playing really well at a high speed," according to Durant.

"It's a different world up there," Franklin said. "It sounds good, but it's a major difference. Abdul's really transitioned to it very, very well. He's been physical. He's been explosive off the edge. There are still some things he's learning."

Franklin also praised Dennis-Sutton, who was named to the All-Big Ten third team last season despite starting only two regular season games. He finished with six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.

"Dani has gotten better every single year," Franklin said. "He's physical, extremely physical. He's going to have a really big year for us. He understands how to play the position. He's played a ton of football for us.

"We need him to take a step this year. From everything we've seen so far, I think he will."

Penn State has much experience inside at defensive tackle, starting with sixth-year players Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies and including Hakeem Beamon and Durant.

"Everybody coming back has experience," Durant said. "We don't have too many young guys like we've had in the past. We've been going to war every day. Everybody has a point to prove. We're taking it personally this year."

Carter is another physical player. It remains to be seen whether he'll earn a starting position ahead of guys who have more experience at end.

"He looks really good," DeLuca said. "He gets off the ball fast. He's explosive. He always gets to the quarterback. He's really good with his hands. He's a great pass rusher."