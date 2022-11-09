Penn State wrestling ranked No. 1 in the NWCA poll, nine other Big Ten teams are in top-25
Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish weekly updates based on NWCA coaches team and InterMat individual rankings to give readers a glimpse into how Penn State wrestling fits into the bigger picture.
Penn State won its tenth national championship in school history during the 2021-22 season. Individuals won five championships.
With four of the team’s individual champions returning and a number of highly-touted recruits set to step up, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 1 in the first National Wrestling Coaches Association’s coaches poll of the season on Wednesday.
There are nine other Big Ten teams in the top-25. Iowa is ranked No. 2, Ohio State is at No. 4, Michigan is No. 5, Minnesota sits at No. 12, Wisconsin is at No. 13, Northwestern is the No. 15 squad, Nebraska is No. 17 and Rutgers is the final Big Ten team at No. 21.
National champions Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) are all set to return. Returning starters Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), Alex Facundo (165) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) will also be back on the mat.
The Nittany Lions are set to take on Lock Haven on Friday in a dual meet at 7 p.m.
NWCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL
(Nov. 9, 2022)
Rank
Team (First)
Record
Points
Conf.
Previous
1
Penn State (12)
(0-0)
348
Big Ten
1
2
Iowa (2)
(0-0)
337
Big Ten
2
3
Missouri
(1-0)
310
Big 12
4
4
Ohio State
(0-0)
290
Big Ten
6
5
Michigan
(0-0)
289
Big Ten
5
6
Arizona State
(0-0)
285
Pac-12
3
7
Cornell
(0-0)
266
EIWA
7
8
NC State
(1-0)
247
ACC
9
9
Iowa State
(3-0)
236
Big 12
14
10
Virginia Tech
(0-0)
222
ACC
11
11
Oklahoma State
(0-0)
221
Big 12
10
12
Minnesota
(0-0)
186
Big Ten
13
13
Wisconsin
(2-1)
171
Big Ten
12
14
Lehigh
(2-0)
151
EIWA
17
15
Northwestern
(0-0)
149
Big Ten
15
16
North Carolina
(0-0)
118
ACC
16
17
Nebraska
(0-1)
117
Big Ten
8
18
Pittsburgh
(0-0)
98
ACC
18
19
North Dakota State
(1-0)
96
Big 12
NR
20
Penn
(0-0)
78
EIWA
21
21
Rutgers
(0-0)
77
Big Ten
22
22
Northern Iowa
(0-0)
63
Big 12
20
23
Princeton
(0-0)
49
EIWA
23
24
Oregon State
(0-1)
44
Pac-12
19
25
Cal Poly
(1-0)
23
Pac-12
24
Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 16, Purdue 15, Stanford 14, West Virginia 7, Appalachian State 6, Central Michigan 5, Wyoming 5, Campbell 4, Michigan State 4, Illinois 3.
Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota State (0-0).