Penn State wrestling ranked No. 1 in the NWCA poll, nine other Big Ten teams are in top-25

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish weekly updates based on NWCA coaches team and InterMat individual rankings to give readers a glimpse into how Penn State wrestling fits into the bigger picture.

Penn State won its tenth national championship in school history during the 2021-22 season. Individuals won five championships.

With four of the team’s individual champions returning and a number of highly-touted recruits set to step up, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 1 in the first National Wrestling Coaches Association’s coaches poll of the season on Wednesday.

There are nine other Big Ten teams in the top-25. Iowa is ranked No. 2, Ohio State is at No. 4, Michigan is No. 5, Minnesota sits at No. 12, Wisconsin is at No. 13, Northwestern is the No. 15 squad, Nebraska is No. 17 and Rutgers is the final Big Ten team at No. 21.

National champions Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) are all set to return. Returning starters Beau Bartlett (141), Shayne Van Ness (149), Alex Facundo (165) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) will also be back on the mat.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Lock Haven on Friday in a dual meet at 7 p.m.

NWCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL

(Nov. 9, 2022)

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Penn State (12) (0-0) 348 Big Ten 1 2 Iowa (2) (0-0) 337 Big Ten 2 3 Missouri (1-0) 310 Big 12 4 4 Ohio State (0-0) 290 Big Ten 6 5 Michigan (0-0) 289 Big Ten 5 6 Arizona State (0-0) 285 Pac-12 3 7 Cornell (0-0) 266 EIWA 7 8 NC State (1-0) 247 ACC 9 9 Iowa State (3-0) 236 Big 12 14 10 Virginia Tech (0-0) 222 ACC 11 11 Oklahoma State (0-0) 221 Big 12 10 12 Minnesota (0-0) 186 Big Ten 13 13 Wisconsin (2-1) 171 Big Ten 12 14 Lehigh (2-0) 151 EIWA 17 15 Northwestern (0-0) 149 Big Ten 15 16 North Carolina (0-0) 118 ACC 16 17 Nebraska (0-1) 117 Big Ten 8 18 Pittsburgh (0-0) 98 ACC 18 19 North Dakota State (1-0) 96 Big 12 NR 20 Penn (0-0) 78 EIWA 21 21 Rutgers (0-0) 77 Big Ten 22 22 Northern Iowa (0-0) 63 Big 12 20 23 Princeton (0-0) 49 EIWA 23 24 Oregon State (0-1) 44 Pac-12 19 25 Cal Poly (1-0) 23 Pac-12 24

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State 16, Purdue 15, Stanford 14, West Virginia 7, Appalachian State 6, Central Michigan 5, Wyoming 5, Campbell 4, Michigan State 4, Illinois 3.

Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota State (0-0).