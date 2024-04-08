Penn State wrestling’s Beau Bartlett to return next season, per program spokesperson

Penn State wrestling has received an answer on whether one of its finalists at the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships will return next season.

Beau Bartlett, who made the finals at 141 pounds, will return for the 2024-2025 season, a program spokesperson confirmed to the Centre Daily Times.

Bartlett solidified himself as one of the best wrestlers in the country at his weight this season. He went 24-2 with his only losses coming to Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez, who won both the Big Ten and NCAA titles over Bartlett by decision. The Nittany Lion defeated the Buckeye during the regular season when Penn State and Ohio State met in a dual.

His return helps solidify a starting lineup that could have some question marks heading into next season. Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Greg Kerkvliet (heavyweight) both have yet to announce whether they will come back, while fellow champion and 197-pounder Aaron Brooks has exhausted his eligibility. All-American 184-pounder Bernie Truax is also out of eligibility.

This season was Bartlett’s first as a finalist and second as an All-American after he finished third at nationals in the 2022-2023 season.

Nate Cobler contributed to this report.