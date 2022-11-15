Penn State wrestling again ranked No. 1 in NWCA poll after opening win against Lock Haven
Penn State held its No. 1 ranking after winning the opening dual meet of the season against Lock Haven.
The rest of the top four were unchanged in the National Wrestling Coaches Association coaches poll released Tuesday. No. 2 Iowa began its season with a 42-3 win over California Baptist. Missouri remained at No. 3 while No. 4 Ohio State won its first dual of the season against Virginia Tech.
Arizona State moved up a spot to No. 5, while Oklahoma State moved into the top 10 after sweeping a season opening doubleheader in Pennsylvania against Lehigh and Bucknell.
The Big Ten has nine teams in the top 25, with Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska and Rutgers also ranked. Illinois and Michigan State also received votes.
Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings.
Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) all kept their No. 1 rankings.
Beau Bartlett moved up two spots to No. 11 at 141, while freshman Shayne Van Ness rose two places to No. 23 at 149. Terrell Barraclough (157) moved into the rankings at No. 31, while freshman Alex Facundo (165) inched up a spot to No. 17. Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet maintained his No. 2 ranking.
NWCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL
(Nov. 15, 2022)
Rank
Team (First)
Record
Points
Conf.
Previous
1
Penn State (12)
(1-0)
348
Big Ten
1
2
Iowa (2)
(1-0)
336
Big Ten
2
3
Missouri
(1-0)
316
Big 12
3
4
Ohio State
(1-0)
298
Big Ten
4
5
Arizona State
(1-0)
279
Pac-12
6
6
Michigan
(2-0)
276
Big Ten
5
7
Cornell
(0-0)
265
EIWA
7
8
Iowa State
(4-0)
255
Big 12
9
9
NC State
(3-0)
242
ACC
8
10
Oklahoma State
(2-0)
230
Big 12
11
11
Virginia Tech
(0-1)
220
ACC
10
12
Minnesota
(0-0)
182
Big Ten
12
13
Lehigh
(3-1)
163
EIWA
14
14
Wisconsin
(2-1)
157
Big Ten
13
15
Northwestern
(0-0)
156
Big Ten
15
16
North Carolina
(1-1)
131
ACC
16
17
Pittsburgh
(1-0)
111
ACC
18
18
North Dakota State
(1-0)
100
Big 12
19
19
Nebraska
(1-2)
83
Big Ten
18
20
Penn
(0-0)
77
EIWA
20
21
Rutgers
(2-1)
72
Big Ten
21
22
Northern Iowa
(0-0)
64
Big 12
22
23
Princeton
(0-0)
37
EIWA
23
24
Cal Poly
(1-0)
35
Pac-12
25
25
Oregon State
(2-1)
26
Pac-12
24
Dropped Out: None
Others Receiving Votes: South Dakota State 24, Stanford 12, Appalachian State 9, Illinois 9, Michigan State 8, West Virginia 8, Campbell 6, Central Michigan 5, Wyoming 5, Army West Point 2, Rider 2, Oklahoma 1.