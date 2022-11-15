Penn State wrestling again ranked No. 1 in NWCA poll after opening win against Lock Haven

Penn State held its No. 1 ranking after winning the opening dual meet of the season against Lock Haven.

The rest of the top four were unchanged in the National Wrestling Coaches Association coaches poll released Tuesday. No. 2 Iowa began its season with a 42-3 win over California Baptist. Missouri remained at No. 3 while No. 4 Ohio State won its first dual of the season against Virginia Tech.

Arizona State moved up a spot to No. 5, while Oklahoma State moved into the top 10 after sweeping a season opening doubleheader in Pennsylvania against Lehigh and Bucknell.

The Big Ten has nine teams in the top 25, with Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska and Rutgers also ranked. Illinois and Michigan State also received votes.

Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings.

Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) all kept their No. 1 rankings.

Beau Bartlett moved up two spots to No. 11 at 141, while freshman Shayne Van Ness rose two places to No. 23 at 149. Terrell Barraclough (157) moved into the rankings at No. 31, while freshman Alex Facundo (165) inched up a spot to No. 17. Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet maintained his No. 2 ranking.

NWCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL

(Nov. 15, 2022)

Rank Team (First) Record Points Conf. Previous 1 Penn State (12) (1-0) 348 Big Ten 1 2 Iowa (2) (1-0) 336 Big Ten 2 3 Missouri (1-0) 316 Big 12 3 4 Ohio State (1-0) 298 Big Ten 4 5 Arizona State (1-0) 279 Pac-12 6 6 Michigan (2-0) 276 Big Ten 5 7 Cornell (0-0) 265 EIWA 7 8 Iowa State (4-0) 255 Big 12 9 9 NC State (3-0) 242 ACC 8 10 Oklahoma State (2-0) 230 Big 12 11 11 Virginia Tech (0-1) 220 ACC 10 12 Minnesota (0-0) 182 Big Ten 12 13 Lehigh (3-1) 163 EIWA 14 14 Wisconsin (2-1) 157 Big Ten 13 15 Northwestern (0-0) 156 Big Ten 15 16 North Carolina (1-1) 131 ACC 16 17 Pittsburgh (1-0) 111 ACC 18 18 North Dakota State (1-0) 100 Big 12 19 19 Nebraska (1-2) 83 Big Ten 18 20 Penn (0-0) 77 EIWA 20 21 Rutgers (2-1) 72 Big Ten 21 22 Northern Iowa (0-0) 64 Big 12 22 23 Princeton (0-0) 37 EIWA 23 24 Cal Poly (1-0) 35 Pac-12 25 25 Oregon State (2-1) 26 Pac-12 24

Dropped Out: None

Others Receiving Votes: South Dakota State 24, Stanford 12, Appalachian State 9, Illinois 9, Michigan State 8, West Virginia 8, Campbell 6, Central Michigan 5, Wyoming 5, Army West Point 2, Rider 2, Oklahoma 1.