Penn State wrestling again ranked No. 1 in NWCA poll after opening win against Lock Haven

2
Penn State held its No. 1 ranking after winning the opening dual meet of the season against Lock Haven.

The rest of the top four were unchanged in the National Wrestling Coaches Association coaches poll released Tuesday. No. 2 Iowa began its season with a 42-3 win over California Baptist. Missouri remained at No. 3 while No. 4 Ohio State won its first dual of the season against Virginia Tech.

Arizona State moved up a spot to No. 5, while Oklahoma State moved into the top 10 after sweeping a season opening doubleheader in Pennsylvania against Lehigh and Bucknell.

The Big Ten has nine teams in the top 25, with Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska and Rutgers also ranked. Illinois and Michigan State also received votes.

Penn State has nine wrestlers in this week’s individual InterMat rankings.

Roman Bravo-Young (133), Carter Starocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184) and Max Dean (197) all kept their No. 1 rankings.

Beau Bartlett moved up two spots to No. 11 at 141, while freshman Shayne Van Ness rose two places to No. 23 at 149. Terrell Barraclough (157) moved into the rankings at No. 31, while freshman Alex Facundo (165) inched up a spot to No. 17. Heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet maintained his No. 2 ranking.

NWCA DIVISION I COACHES POLL

(Nov. 15, 2022)

Rank

Team (First)

Record

Points

Conf.

Previous

1

Penn State (12)

(1-0)

348

Big Ten

1

2

Iowa (2)

(1-0)

336

Big Ten

2

3

Missouri

(1-0)

316

Big 12

3

4

Ohio State

(1-0)

298

Big Ten

4

5

Arizona State

(1-0)

279

Pac-12

6

6

Michigan

(2-0)

276

Big Ten

5

7

Cornell

(0-0)

265

EIWA

7

8

Iowa State

(4-0)

255

Big 12

9

9

NC State

(3-0)

242

ACC

8

10

Oklahoma State

(2-0)

230

Big 12

11

11

Virginia Tech

(0-1)

220

ACC

10

12

Minnesota

(0-0)

182

Big Ten

12

13

Lehigh

(3-1)

163

EIWA

14

14

Wisconsin

(2-1)

157

Big Ten

13

15

Northwestern

(0-0)

156

Big Ten

15

16

North Carolina

(1-1)

131

ACC

16

17

Pittsburgh

(1-0)

111

ACC

18

18

North Dakota State

(1-0)

100

Big 12

19

19

Nebraska

(1-2)

83

Big Ten

18

20

Penn

(0-0)

77

EIWA

20

21

Rutgers

(2-1)

72

Big Ten

21

22

Northern Iowa

(0-0)

64

Big 12

22

23

Princeton

(0-0)

37

EIWA

23

24

Cal Poly

(1-0)

35

Pac-12

25

25

Oregon State

(2-1)

26

Pac-12

24

Dropped Out: None

Others Receiving Votes: South Dakota State 24, Stanford 12, Appalachian State 9, Illinois 9, Michigan State 8, West Virginia 8, Campbell 6, Central Michigan 5, Wyoming 5, Army West Point 2, Rider 2, Oklahoma 1.

