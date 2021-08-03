This Penn State wrestler is joining the football team as a walk-on
One of Penn State’s top wrestlers may be putting on some football gear this season. Seth Nevills will reportedly be joining the Penn State football program as a walk-on.
Nevills will remain on scholarship with the wrestling program and he will continue to put in work on the mats. He will be taking on a role as a walk-on offensive linemen for James Franklin’s program.
The first to report the news of this move to football by Nevills was Paul Meadors of Clovis Sports Report, via Twitter. Lions 247 has since confirmed the roster addition.
Clovis grad Seth Nevills is shifting his focus to football at Penn St. He hasn’t played football since his junior year in high school and is now 6’4” 304 lbs. That’s him on the right, playing OL. @ClovisFootball pic.twitter.com/SaT8tcki7z
— Paul Meadors (@paulmeadors) July 30, 2021
Penn State has not made any official announcement just yet, and Nevills does not yet appear on the official roster on Penn State’s football website.
Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.
List
Big Ten football recruiting rankings as of August 1
Related
Move over Buckeyes, Penn State has the top-ranked Class of 2022 right now
Two Penn State football recruiting targets set commitment dates
Saquon Barkley making progress on ACL rehab
With SEC expansion official, will Big Ten and others slow down College Football Playoff expansion?
Where does Sean Clifford rank among Big Ten quarterbacks in 2021?