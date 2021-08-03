This Penn State wrestler is joining the football team as a walk-on

Kevin McGuire
One of Penn State’s top wrestlers may be putting on some football gear this season. Seth Nevills will reportedly be joining the Penn State football program as a walk-on.

Nevills will remain on scholarship with the wrestling program and he will continue to put in work on the mats. He will be taking on a role as a walk-on offensive linemen for James Franklin’s program.

The first to report the news of this move to football by Nevills was Paul Meadors of Clovis Sports Report, via Twitter. Lions 247 has since confirmed the roster addition.

Penn State has not made any official announcement just yet, and Nevills does not yet appear on the official roster on Penn State’s football website.

