Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith not seen at Blue-White game. Here’s what we know

Penn State’s top receiver from the 2023 season, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, was not on the field or sideline for Saturday’s Blue-White game, adding more fuel to reports he’ll enter the transfer portal when it opens Tuesday.

A source told the Centre Daily Times that Lambert-Smith is likely to enter during this portal window.

Lambert-Smith’s absence from the team and possible departure was first reported Friday by 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, a few days after the receiver was not seen during the portion of Tuesday’s spring practice that is open to the media.

He caught 53 passes in 2023 for 673 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, setting career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

Although he led the team in those categories last season, he struggled with consistency. Of his 673 yards, 400 came in four games. In the other nine games, he had only 273 yards and dropped his only target in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss.

The Nittany Lions will have to replace that production, with some of it likely heading to Julian Fleming, who was added from the portal during the winter after he left Ohio State.

A Penn State spokesperson declined a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Check back after the Blue-White game for updates.