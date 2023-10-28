Penn State WR Harrison Wallace leaves game with apparent injury

As if Penn State’s receiving questions weren’t already concerning enough, the Nittany Lions may be down a key receiver. Harrison Wallace III was injured in the first half of Saturday’s game against Indiana when he could not complete a pass going to the ground. He was helped off the field with an apparent shoulder injury.

Later in the second half, TV cameras caught a glimpse of Wallace on the Penn State sideline with his jersey and pads off and his right shoulder in a sling. It certainly was the opposite of a positive development for Penn State’s offense, which has been going through some serious struggles early on against the Hoosiers.

Penn State WR Harrison Wallace III is back on the sideline with his arm in a sling and his jersey off. Looks like he's done for the day pic.twitter.com/tDRygB5ZYX — Seth Engle (@bigsengtweets) October 28, 2023

It is unlikely head coach James Franklin will provide much of an update on the status of Wallace after the game. Franklin rarely dives deep into the injury updates except for when they are of the season-ending variety.

Wallace battled an ankle injury already this season and was just starting to get back on the field. This is an unfortunate setback.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire