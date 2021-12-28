Penn State will be without its best player for Outback Bowl

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson was to the Nittany Lions what Treylon Burks was to Arkansas.

Now they’re even more similar.

Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl on January 1 against Penn State in early December after leading the Razorbacks with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns. Dotson made his announcement that he will do the same on Monday, five-plus days before kickoff.

Both players are likely first-round picks.

Dotson is fourth all-time in Penn State in yards receiving and tied for second all time in receiving touchdowns. He had 91 catches for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

I used to only dream in my sleep … Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true ! Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG — Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021

Dotson’s absence means Penn State will be without four starters for the game. Its two leading tacklers – linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks – opted out earlier and safety Jaquan Brisker declared for the draft earlier Monday.

Arkansas finished the regular season 8-4 and Penn State finished 7-5. The Outback Bowl on January 1 would be the team’s first-ever meeting against each other.