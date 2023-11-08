Can Penn State win Big Ten East? Nittany Lions' title game path starts and ends with Michigan

Penn State's Week 8 loss to Ohio State muddied the Nittany Lions' path to the Big Ten championship game. With the Buckeyes still undefeated at 9-0 and 6-0 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions no longer control their own destiny.

But James Franklin and Co. still have a path into the title game — and it all hinges on this week. The two teams standing in Penn State's way to Indianapolis are the Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions' Week 11 opponent, No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten).

With a win on Saturday against Michigan, the Nittany Lions can put themselves back in position to make the title game, and even the CFP. Any scenario in which Penn State makes the conference title game is through a tiebreaker, so here's a breakdown of how that could happen:

How Penn State can win Big Ten East

Penn State beats Michigan

First, and most important: Penn State must beat Michigan for any hope of a tiebreaker scenario to come into play. Should the Nittany Lions beat the Wolverines in University Park on Saturday, it will keep them within a game of Ohio State in the divisional standings and give them a pivotal head-to-head over Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team.

Penn State wins out

Following that all-important win vs. Michigan, Penn State must finish out the regular season with no more than one loss in conference play, meaning wins over Rutgers (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) on Nov. 18 and Michigan State (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at Ford Field in Nov. 24.

But even that won't be enough for the Nittany Lions to make the Big Ten championship game. They'll need some help to make sure they can make it to Indianapolis.

Michigan beats Ohio State

If Penn State beats Michigan, it then needs to turn around and root for the Wolverines to beat the Buckeyes (or, less likely, for Ohio State to lose another game to either of Michigan State or Minnesota). A Michigan win in "The Game" is the most-likely scenario for the Buckeyes to drop a game in conference play.

If Penn State wins out; Michigan beats Ohio State; and the Wolverines and Buckeyes win all of their remaining games, the regular season will conclude with a three-way tie for first place between the teams, similar to how they were in 2016.

Big Ten football tiebreaker rules

In the event that Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State all end the season with identitical records (11-1, 8-1 in Big Ten play), the conference's football tiebreaker rules will go into effect. Per the Big Ten:

"If three or more teams are tied, Steps 1 through 8 will be followed until a determination is made. If only two teams remain tied after any step (or sub-step), the winner of the game between the two tied teams shall be the representative. If three or more teams remain tied after any step, move to next step in tiebreaker with remaining tied teams."

Here are those steps:

The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage in games between the tied teams.(a) Example: East 1 is 2-0 in games between the tied teams with wins over East 2 and 3 - East 1 would be the representative. The records of the three (or more) tied teams will be compared based on winning percentage within their division. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the next highest placed teams in their division in order of finish (4, 5, 6, and 7).(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on winning percentage against all common conference opponents. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of non-divisional opponents.(a) Example: East 1 non-divisional opponents are 20-7, East 2 non-divisional opponents are 19-8, East 3 non-divisional opponents are 14-13 – East 1 would be the representative. The records of the three (or more) teams will be compared against the highest placed non-divisional teams in their division order of finish (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7).(a) When arriving at a group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group, rather than record against the individual teams.(b) When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the record will prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e. 1-0 is better than 0-0, 2-0 is better than 1-0, etc.) The team with the best overall winning percentage [excluding exempted games] shall be the representative. The representative will be chosen by random draw.

The first applicable tiebreaker in this case would be No. 5: the cumulative conference record of all non-divisional conference opponents. And it's there that Penn State has perhaps its best chance to make the Big Ten title game.

Penn State has played Big Ten West opponents Iowa (4-2 in Big Ten play), Northwestern (2-4 Big Ten) and Illinois (2-4 Big Ten play). Each of those teams have combined for an 8-10 record heading into Week 11, thanks in large part to Iowa, the frontrunner in the Big Ten West.

Illinois plays both Iowa and Northwestern on the schedule to come, but it's in Penn State's best interest for those teams to win as many remaining games as possible. With the Hawkeyes win under its belt, Penn State has a strong chance to advance to the Big Ten championship under this tiebreaker scenario.

Conversely, Ohio State has played Purdue (1-5 Big Ten) and Wisconsin (3-3 Big Ten) with a game yet remaining vs. Minnesota (3-3 Big Ten). The Buckeyes' Big Ten West opponents have combined for a 7-11 record through 10 weeks, with the Golden Gophers still to play Purdue and Wisconsin on their schedule.

Likewise, Michigan has already played Nebraska (3-3 Big Ten), Minnesota (3-3 Big Ten) and Purdue (1-5 Big Ten), with their combined conference record also coming to 7-11. Minnesota and Purdue play one another on Saturday.

Other potential Big Ten championship tiebreak scenarios include:

If Penn State and Ohio State both beat Michigan

If Ohio State beats Michigan, Penn State would only advance to the conference championship game if the Buckeyes lose to both Michigan State and Minnesota. That would then set up a two-team tiebreaker between the Nittany Lions and Wolverines, with the winner of the head-to-head matchup (Penn State) getting in.

If Michigan beats Ohio State, then is disqualified

The wildcard scenario is if Michigan beats Ohio State but is disqualified from the Big Ten Championship due to the current investigation into illegal in-person scouting. That scenario would result in the Wolverines being removed from consideration, with the two remaining teams reverting back to tiebreak rules. Ohio State would then advance on the strength of its head-to-head win vs. Penn State.

