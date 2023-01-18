Penn State wide receiver Jaden Dottin enters transfer portal

As the window closes on the open transfer period in college football, Penn State appears to be set to see another player leave for another opportunity. Jaden Dottin announced, via Twitter, on Wednesday he has made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

“Thank You Penn State and everyone involved with me for everything!” Dottin said in his message on Twitter. “I am forever grateful! I am now officially in the transfer portal with [three] years of eligibility.”

As Dottin noted, he will have three years of eligibility to make use of wherever he ends up next.

In three seasons at Penn State, Dottin recorded stats in just one game. That game came early in the 2022 season with two receptions for 14 yards in a win against Ohio.

By entering the transfer portal, Dottin is free to communicate with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Dottin is also free to withdraw his name from the transfer portal database if he ultimately decides to remain at Penn State. Most players entering the transfer portal do leave for other programs, but it is not unprecedented for a player to evaluate their options and decide to stay put.

Penn State has not lost any current wide receivers to the transfer portal so far this offseason, but the Nittany Lions are set to lose Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley from last year’s roster. Washington declared early for the 2023 NFL draft and Tinsley’s eligibility expired.

Penn State has added to the wide receiver group by way of the transfer portal. It most recently picked up a commitment from former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas and former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain.

We’ll see where Dottin heads next and wish him the best of luck in his new environment.

