Penn State wide receiver commit says he is locked in and done with visits

Penn State does not look like it will need to worry about the commitment status of one of its top wide receiver targets in the Class of 2024. Tyseer Denmark, who previously flipped his commitment to the Nittany Lions, says he will not be taking any more visits and is ready to sign with Penn State during the early signing period in December.

“I’m done,” Denmark said in a recent story for Lions247. “Penn State is a lock.”

Denmark was originally committed to Oregon but flipped his commitment to Penn State in June.

Denmark is rated as a four-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and its composite rankings. He is also rated as the third-best recruit in the state of Pennsylvania in 2024 by the 247Sports composite ranking. Penn State previously landed the commitment of the state’s top-ranked player, athlete Quinton Martin.

Denmark has played his high school football for Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia but will be transferring to Imhotep, one of the top Class 5A programs in the state, for his senior season. Imhotep is home to a second Penn State commit in the Class of 2024, cornerback Kenneth Woseley II. Penn State linebacker Keon Wylie is also a product of Imhotep.

Denmark and his new team will open their 2026 season next week on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Life Christian Academy, a school from Virginia.

Denmark will reportedly attend Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia the following week. Imhotep will play the night before against Haverford.

