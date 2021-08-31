Penn State vs. Wisconsin: The most underrated Big Ten rivalry?

Nobody will confuse Penn State and Wisconsin for bitter rivals, but the two programs have had a tight series since Penn State joined the Big Ten with plenty of notable moments. Wisconsin was among the Big Ten schools Penn State had rarely faced until they joined the Big Ten in 1993, but it was not until the 1995 season that these two have met on the football field as Big Ten opponents. Since then, the series has been nearly as even as they come, although Penn State holds the slight edge.

Penn State’s all-time series with Wisconsin is one of the tightest the Nittany Lions have against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 10-9 all-time against the Badgers. Penn State owns a narrow 17-16-1 all-time series lead against Michigan State.

Penn State hosted Wisconsin in 1995 for the first Big Ten meeting between the two. At the time, Penn State and Wisconsin were the two most recent Big Ten champions, with the Badgers going to the Rose Bowl in the 1993 season and Penn State going undefeated in 1994. The Badgers snapped Penn State’s 20-game winning streak in Joe Paterno’s 500th career game.

Penn State owns the most important meeting in the series, however, and is the only one to be played on a neutral field. Penn State topped Wisconsin in the 2016 Big Ten Championship Game to capture the program’s fourth Big Ten championship (1994, 2005, 2008, 2016), and its first Big Ten Championship Game victory.

The Nittany Lions enter this season opener as an underdog, but one that is riding a four-game winning streak in the series as well. It’s been a decade since the last Penn State loss to Wisconsin. Will the streak continue as the 2021 season gets underway?

Here’s a quick look at the all-time series notes for Penn State and Wisconsin.

All-time series record: Penn State leads 10-9

Current win streak: 4, Penn State

Last meeting: Nov. 10, 2018, No. 12 Penn State 22, Wisconsin 10

Last meeting in Madison, WI: Nov. 30, 2013, Penn State 31, No. 15 Wisconsin 24

The all-time game-by-game results between Penn State and Wisconsin

Nov 30, 2013; Madison, WI, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg (14) throws a pass as his team plays the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Penn State defeated Wisconsin 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

November 24, 2012; University Park, PA, USA; Wisconsin Badgers kicker Kyle French (94) misses a field goal in overtime to lose to the Penn State Nittany Lions 24-21 at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 03: Trace McSorley #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions passes the ball in the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 3, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Penn State quarterback Daryll Clark celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Wisconsin’s Dan Moore (45) and Mario Goins react during the second quarter of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2008, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

