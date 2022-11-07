Penn State vs. Winthrop: Stream, broadcast info, Big Ten schedule

College basketball is back on Monday night and Penn State is opening its second season under the coaching of Micah Shrewsberry. The Nittany Lions are home in the Bryce Jordan Center for the start of the new season as the hope of a long-awaited return to the NCAA Tournament is as real as it has been in a long time.

Penn State will host Winthrop to break in the new season. It is the first meeting between the two programs, and Winthrop is coming off a 20-win season. Penn State is 6-0 all-time against members of the Big South, but this should be a good opening test for the Nittany Lions.

How to watch Penn State vs. Winthrop

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Monday, November 7, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: B1G+

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

ESPN BPI prediction

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Penn State is a pretty solid favorite for the season opener. The Nittany Lions have an 82.3% chance to win the matchup with the Eagles.

Other Big Ten teams in action

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Here is a look at the rest of the Big Ten teams playing on Monday night.

Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Morehead State

7:00 p.m., B1G+

Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona

7:00 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Columbia

7:00 p.m., B1G+

Ohio State vs. Robert Morris

7:00 p.m.

Maryland vs. Niagara

7:00 p.m., B1G+

Iowa vs. Bethune-Cookman

7:00 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern vs. Chicago State

8:00 p.m., B1G+

Nebraska vs. Maine

8:00 p.m., B1G+

Wisconsin vs. South Dakota

8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois

9:00 p.m., ESPNU

Minnesota vs. Western Michigan

9:00 p.m., B1G+

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire