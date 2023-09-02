Penn State vs. West Virginia live score, updates, highlights from Nittany Lions' opener

One of the most anticipated Penn State college football seasons in recent memory will kick off Saturday night — and against an old rival, no less.

Coach James Franklin's No. 7 Nittany Lions will face off against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. It marks the first meeting between the programs since 1992, a 40-26 Nittany Lions win in Morgantown. The two schools from bordering states have 59 all-time meetings, with Penn State leading the series 48-9-2.

Penn State is coming off a stellar 2022 season in which it went 11-2 and won the Rose Bowl. It marked the second time in the past five years the Nittany Lions won at least 10 games, and it was their first Rose Bowl victory since the 1994 season.

Expectations remain high in Happy Valley with a number of key returning pieces and the emergence of other potential difference-makers. Penn State brings back arguably the country's best backfield in running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who combined to rush for 1,969 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. It also returns standouts like offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu, linebacker Abdul Carter and cornerback Kalen King. Drew Allar, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, takes over at quarterback for the Nittany Lions following the graduation of Sean Clifford, who was their starting quarterback each of the past four seasons.

MORE: Watch Penn State vs. West Virginia live with Fubo (free trial)

West Virginia begins its 2023 season on a less hopeful note. The Mountaineers have finished with a losing record in three of the past four seasons under coach Neal Brown, including last season's 5-7 mark. It's the first time West Virginia has failed to win at least seven games in four straight seasons since it did so from 1976-80. While they return a few notable players like preseason first-team all-Big 12 offensive lineman Zach Frazier, the Mountaineers were picked to finish last in the reconfigured 14-team Big 12.

Penn State vs. West Virginia score

REQUIRED READING: The six teams that could break through and make their first College Football Playoff

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Penn State — — — — West Virginia — — — —

Penn State vs. West Virginia live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET

What channel is Penn State vs. West Virginia on today?

Penn State vs. West Virginia will broadcast nationally on NBC. Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge will call the game. It's NBC's first-ever game in Beaver Stadium.

Streaming options include Peacock, which will have eight exclusive regular-season Big Ten games in 2023, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Penn State vs. West Virginia start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Nittany Lions' season opener vs. the Mountaineers is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Penn State vs. West Virginia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: Penn State (-21)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Penn State -1400 | West Virginia +800

Penn State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Delaware Saturday, Sept. 16 at Illinois* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. UMass Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

West Virginia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at No. 7 Penn State Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Duquesne Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Pitt Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. No. 24 Texas Tech* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 16 TCU* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Thursday, Oct. 12 at Houston* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at UCF* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. BYU* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 19 Oklahoma* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Baylor* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 championship game (Arlington, Texas)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Penn State-West Virginia live score, updates, highlights