Penn State vs. West Virginia: Behind the boxscore

Sep. 3—Player of the game

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

The sophomore with all the attention sure did earn the accolades in his first start. Allar completed 21 of 29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns, setting the pace for a Penn State offense that piled up nine chunk plays through the air while he was in the game.

Game balls

WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Penn State: The junior built off his breakout Rose Bowl, catching four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

SLB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State: Had three tackles on the first drive of the game and kept going, amassing 10 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hurry.

QB Garrett Greene, West Virginia: Greene threw for 162 yards and ran for 61 more, becoming the best big-play threat in the Mountaineers' arsenal.

By the numbers

2: Dropped passes inside the 10-yard line for the Nittany Lions

3: Career TD receptions of more than 70 yards for Penn State WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith, including his 72-yarder Saturday

7: Penn State drives that lasted seven plays or more

8: First-time starters for Penn State

