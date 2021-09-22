Penn State vs Villanova prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Penn State vs Villanova How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium, State College, PA

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Penn State (3-0), Villanova (3-0)

Penn State vs Villanova Game Preview

Why Villanova Will Win

This isn’t just some layup of an FCS team for Penn State to roll.

The Wildcats are unbeaten with a terrific defense that’s not allowing a thing against the run – just 89 total yards allowed so far – and ranks second among all FCS teams in total D.

No, Villanova doesn’t have the talent to beat Penn State, but it leads the nation in turnover margin helped by 11 takeaways. It has to force mistakes and capitalize on everything.

It also has to hope the Nittany Lions are looking ahead to Indiana and are still basking in the glory of the Auburn win.

Why Penn State Will Win

The one thing you don’t want as the paycheck opponent is for the team on the other side to have things to work on.

Yes, Penn State is 3-0, and yes, the two wins over Wisconsin and Auburn are as strong as any in the country so far, but the running game went nowhere against Wisconsin and struggled against Auburn.

This is where the offensive line has to blast away a bit, and it’s got to be better at keeping defenses out of the backfield. The O is supposed to go quickly with a high tempo, but it would be nice to not be among the worst in the nation in time of possession.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Where your White Out this week, Penn State?

Story continues

Don’t get hung on on whatever happens in this. The Nittany Lions might not look perfect, but 1) Villanova is good, 2) they’re paying for a bit of a break after a big start, and 3) again, this is the game to sharpen up things that might not have worked quite right – like third down conversions – over the first three games.

Villanova really is strong enough defensively to keep this from getting out of hand, but Penn State isn’t Bucknell.

Penn State vs Villanova Prediction, Line

Penn State 41, Villanova 13

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

