Penn State vs. UMass: Stream and broadcast info for Saturday

Penn State is back on the road in Big Ten play for the second time in three weeks, and this week brings them back to the state of Illinois. Penn state squares off with Northwestern in a noon eastern kickoff against the 2-2 Wildcats, who are coming off a thrilling come-from-behind victory against Minnesota last week.

Penn State is a heavy favorite this week on the road, as they have tended to be each week this season. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar will look to continue his solid start to the season and the running game could be in for a productive afternoon. If all goes well, Penn State should be able to get some playing time in for the bench in the second half as Penn State should be cruising into their bye week with a clean 5-0 record.

Here is how to watch Penn State’s game on Saturday afternoon.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

