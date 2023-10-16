Penn State vs. UMass: Report card

Oct. 16—Quarterbacks: Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns, and while he missed a few chances to connect on some big plays, he hit on enough of them, including a well-thrown 30-yarder to Theo Johnson that resulted in a score. In a driving rain, he took no chances and came away with a 162-yard game, again with no interceptions. Backup Beau Pribula didn't attempt a pass, but he ran for 59 yards and ripped off a 31-yard touchdown run that mercifully completed the scoring. GRADE: B+

Running backs: It might have been the most complete effort for co-starters Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who were leaned on heavily in the rain. Singleton ran for 79 yards on 15 carries, and Allen picked up nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, playing sparingly after leaving the Northwestern game with an injury. Trey Potts added a late touchdown on his only carry. In all, the backs averaged 6.6 yards per carry. GRADE: A

Receivers: Johnson and fellow tight end Tyler Warren combined for Allar's three touchdowns, but the wideouts had mostly a positive game. Harrison Wallace III saw his most significant action since suffering an injury after the Delaware game and caught three passes for 44 yards, but his fumble turned into Penn State's first offensive turnover of the season. KeAndre Lambert-Smith caught six passes, but they amassed only 30 yards. No other wideout had a catch, and there's still questions about whether that group is good enough to keep Penn State in contention with the likes of Ohio State. GRADE: B-

Offensive line: All in all, a solid all-around effort up front despite playing without injured left guard J.B. Nelson. There was consistent running room for the backs, and Allar was sacked just one time. Can't ask for much better. GRADE: A

Defensive line: This is where the Nittany Lions absolutely dominated UMass, as expected. DE Adisa Isaac was unblockable, recording 3 1/2 tackles for loss and 2 1/2 sacks in the first half alone. DT Dvon Ellies may have been equally as good though, as his five tackles and 2 1/2 for loss were a big reason UMass was held to a meek 64 yards on 39 rushing attempts. DEs Chop Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton also were in on sacks. GRADE: A

Linebackers: Curtis Jacobs really flashes against teams that like to get the ball to the edges quickly, and he was a big factor in shutting down UMass' quick passing game. He finished with five tackles, and both he and Abdul Carter were in on the 14 tackles for loss Penn State accumulated. Dominic DeLuca and freshman Tony Rojas combined for seven stops off the bench. GRADE: A

Defensive backs: Star UMass receiver Anthony Simpson was going to be a big factor if the Minutemen could be competitive, but he caught just three of 11 targets for 2 yards. The fact that CBs Kalen King and Johnny Dixon completely took him out of the game says a lot, after the Arizona transfer had a 100-yard game a week ago. Safety Keaton Ellis had an interception, corner Cam Miller somehow came away with two sacks, and Daequan Hardy's two pass breakups wound up being a sidebar to his breakthrough effort on special teams. GRADE: A

Special teams: Easily the best effort of the season for Penn State on special teams. Hardy became the first player in program history to return two punts for touchdowns in the same game, and Kaden Saunders even added a 37-yarder for good measure. Even the big mistake the unit made — a punt that bounced off Miller and was recovered by UMass — only happened because DeLuca blocked the punt. Penn State wound up with 220 yards in returns alone. GRADE: A

Coaching: Obviously, a great decision to put Hardy back on punt returns. But the best thing this staff continues to do is keep the defense playing at a high level, no matter the opponent or elements or situation. There's really no letdowns with this group, which secured its second shutout in three games. Protecting the ball as well as they have, too, has had plenty to do with game-planning, considering they haven't always played in ideal weather situations. GRADE: A

